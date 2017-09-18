Trolled Again, Shekhar Suman Says His Tweet Was Not About Kangana Ranaut's Simran

Highlights
- 'Itna hungama ..itna shor sharaba..nateeja?' Shekhar Sumar tweeted
- Twitter thought it was aimed at Kangana's Simran
- "He cannot dare to take Kangana's name in his tweet," read a comment
Now, Twitter thinks that Shekhar Suman's tweet is strategically timed and is aimed at Simran's collection figures. "Itna hungama... itna shor sharaba... nateeja? khoda pahad... nikli chuhiya," he what he tweeted on Sunday. Twitter was in no mood to tolerate, just as it wasn't back in February this year, and pointed out how Kangana is way ahead of Adhyayan on the success metre. Simran has scored almost Rs 10 crores during its three-day run at the theatres.
"But the film earned more in three days, not like you son's flop films and you too. Stop being jealous," he was told while another comment read: "He cannot dare to take Kangana Ranaut's name in his petty tweet." Another furious tweeted added: "When the so-called man is waiting to scrutinize her movie's BO collection, (it) only goes on to show how much powerful Kangana is."
Having endured the trolls for an entire day, Shekhar Suman tagged the tweet as a "general" one and not for "anyone specific." Read Shekhar Suman's tweets here:
Itna hungama ..itna shor sharaba..nateeja?khoda pahad ..nikli chuhiya!— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 17, 2017
The tweet is a general tweet not meant for anyone specifically.cant help if Guilty minds are conscious.too bad.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 18, 2017
Twitter is still furious and could only manage to hand out words like "losers" and "flop actors" to describe Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan:
When the so-called man is waiting to scrutinize her movie's BO collection, only goes on to show how much powerful Kangana is..— Miths (@mithsgad) September 18, 2017
Which idiom will u give for ur son ?— sushmita dixit (@sushmitadixit1) September 18, 2017
Adhyan Nai shekhar bolta hai hritik Nai rakesh bolta hai ... Waha sort KANGANA BOLTI HAI ..TUM MARDON SE ACHI HAI HIMMAT WALI HAI— Syed Kamran Shah (@syedkami_shah) September 17, 2017
waise adhyan din bhar karta kya hai...aap dono course kyun nahi kar lete koi like "how not to jealous from a successful woman"— to_b_free (@to_b_free) September 18, 2017
or Adhyan k baare mein kya kahoge khoda pahad or nikla kuch bhi nahi..kuch to sikhate use..— to_b_free (@to_b_free) September 18, 2017
Yehi to seekja raha Hai... Bass dusaro ki talent and success pe jalana.. LOOSERS! @AdhyayanSsuman— Payal (@pk0513) September 18, 2017
Dekho dekho chuha Nikal aaya bill se Bahar This rat is chicken he cannnot dare to take #KanganaRanaut name in his petty tweet.— phashionbug (@phashionbug) September 18, 2017
Worst..but the film earned more in three days.. not like ur sons flop films and u too..stop being jealous..— Adthiya (@Rajagopalankan3) September 18, 2017
@AdhyayanSsuman#simran rocks & Do not waste time in commenting on Kangana's talent.. Go n get some acting classes from #kanagana...— Ami (@Ami_Nayak_) September 18, 2017
You son @AdhyayanSsuman is stupid flop actor... Iska bhadass kanagana pe kyon??— Ami (@Ami_Nayak_) September 18, 2017
This must be a deja vu of sorts for Mr Suman, who was also previously pulled up on Twitter for having appeared to have referred to Kangana as a 'cocained actress' earlier this year. His response then was somewhat similar to the recent one. "One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non-existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face and how. Guess this is poetic justice," is what got him trolled. Read his response:
I meant smone totally different but i guess guilty minds are forever conscious.plz don't jump to conclusions.i never named no one.— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 27, 2017
Shekhar Suman's best work includes roles in period film Utsav and on TV shows like Movers And Shakers and Dekh Bhai Dekh. Simran done, Kangana Ranaut will now concentrate on her next movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.