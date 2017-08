Triple Talaq: Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi Welcome Win For Women's Rights

Highlights "Congrats Woman emancipation," tweeted Rishi Kapoor "It's a victory for brave Muslim women," tweeted Shabana Azmi "Historic day for women's rights in our country," tweeted Dia Mirza

Film Prem Rog commented on the widow remarriage,the Government nullifies a decadent old system of triple Talaq! Congrats Woman emancipation — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 22, 2017

I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. Its a victory 4 brave Muslim women who hve waged battle against it for years — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2017

Historical judgement. @HeForShe Supreme Court bans Triple Talaq, terms it 'unconstitutional' https://t.co/PGbscPB29p — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 22, 2017

Welcome judgement by #SupremeCourt 2 declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional This will start a new chapter in empowerment of #MuslimWomen — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 22, 2017

Actors like Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi have applauded the Supreme Court's landmark judgement today making tripleillegal. Rishi Kapoor, citing his 1982 filmwhich dealt with widow remarriage, praised the banning of the controversial Islamic practice as a win for women's rights. Shabana Azmi, star of several films on the theme of social injustice and inequality, welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict calling it a 'victory for brave Muslim women' who fought triplefor years. Other celebrities who reacted on Twitter include Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher and Madhur Bhandarkar.See their tweets here:The practice of tripleallows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by saying the word '' thrice and has been widely criticised as a violation of fundamental rights. The Supreme Court today ruled against triple, declaring it 'unconstitutional.' Three of the five Supreme Court judges delivering the verdict said "What is sinful under religion cannot be valid under law." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has backed the petition against triplefiled by five Muslim women, one of whom had been divorced over WhatsApp.Few Bollywood films have attempted to tackle triple, considered a very controversial topic. Filmmaker B R Chopra's 1982 offering, starring Raj Babbar, Salma Agha and Deepak Parashar, stands out in its handling of the subject.is the story of a young Muslim couple who end up divorced after arguing on their first wedding anniversary and explores the complex regulations that govern tripleand remarriage.