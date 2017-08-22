News Flash
'Police to provide all information, assistance in blocking sites related to Blue Whale challenge', says Home Ministry

Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza and Anupam Kher have lauded Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq

August 22, 2017
Triple Talaq: Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi Welcome Win For Women's Rights

Rishi Kapoor praised the banning of triple talaq (Image courtesy: chintskap)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Congrats Woman emancipation," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
  2. "It's a victory for brave Muslim women," tweeted Shabana Azmi
  3. "Historic day for women's rights in our country," tweeted Dia Mirza
Actors like Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi have applauded the Supreme Court's landmark judgement today making triple talaq illegal. Rishi Kapoor, citing his 1982 film Prem Rog which dealt with widow remarriage, praised the banning of the controversial Islamic practice as a win for women's rights. Shabana Azmi, star of several films on the theme of social injustice and inequality, welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict calling it a 'victory for brave Muslim women' who fought triple talaq for years. Other celebrities who reacted on Twitter include Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher and Madhur Bhandarkar.

See their tweets here:
 
 
 
 
 

The practice of triple talaq allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by saying the word 'talaq' thrice and has been widely criticised as a violation of fundamental rights. The Supreme Court today ruled against triple talaq, declaring it 'unconstitutional.' Three of the five Supreme Court judges delivering the verdict said "What is sinful under religion cannot be valid under law." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has backed the petition against triple talaq filed by five Muslim women, one of whom had been divorced over WhatsApp.

Few Bollywood films have attempted to tackle triple talaq, considered a very controversial topic. Filmmaker B R Chopra's 1982 offering Nikaah, starring Raj Babbar, Salma Agha and Deepak Parashar, stands out in its handling of the subject. Nikaah is the story of a young Muslim couple who end up divorced after arguing on their first wedding anniversary and explores the complex regulations that govern triple talaq and remarriage.
 

Rishi KapoorShabana AzmiTriple Talaq Case Verdict

