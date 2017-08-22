Triple Talaq: Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi Welcome Win For Women's Rights

Rishi Kapoor praised the banning of triple talaq (Image courtesy: chintskap )

Film Prem Rog commented on the widow remarriage,the Government nullifies a decadent old system of triple Talaq! Congrats Woman emancipation — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 22, 2017

I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. Its a victory 4 brave Muslim women who hve waged battle against it for years — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2017

Historical judgement. @HeForShe Supreme Court bans Triple Talaq, terms it 'unconstitutional' https://t.co/PGbscPB29p — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 22, 2017

Welcome judgement by #SupremeCourt 2 declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional This will start a new chapter in empowerment of #MuslimWomen — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 22, 2017