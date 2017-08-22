Triple Talaq: Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi Welcome Win For Women's Rights

Highlights
- "Congrats Woman emancipation," tweeted Rishi Kapoor
- "It's a victory for brave Muslim women," tweeted Shabana Azmi
- "Historic day for women's rights in our country," tweeted Dia Mirza
See their tweets here:
Film Prem Rog commented on the widow remarriage,the Government nullifies a decadent old system of triple Talaq! Congrats Woman emancipation— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 22, 2017
I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. Its a victory 4 brave Muslim women who hve waged battle against it for years— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2017
A win for democracy! Historic day for women's rights in our country. #Equality#TripleTalaq#HumanRights#SupremeCourthttps://t.co/fdgy0lyJfb— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 22, 2017
Historical judgement. @HeForShe Supreme Court bans Triple Talaq, terms it 'unconstitutional' https://t.co/PGbscPB29p— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 22, 2017
Welcome judgement by #SupremeCourt 2 declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional This will start a new chapter in empowerment of #MuslimWomen— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 22, 2017
The practice of triple talaq allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by saying the word 'talaq' thrice and has been widely criticised as a violation of fundamental rights. The Supreme Court today ruled against triple talaq, declaring it 'unconstitutional.' Three of the five Supreme Court judges delivering the verdict said "What is sinful under religion cannot be valid under law." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has backed the petition against triple talaq filed by five Muslim women, one of whom had been divorced over WhatsApp.
Few Bollywood films have attempted to tackle triple talaq, considered a very controversial topic. Filmmaker B R Chopra's 1982 offering Nikaah, starring Raj Babbar, Salma Agha and Deepak Parashar, stands out in its handling of the subject. Nikaah is the story of a young Muslim couple who end up divorced after arguing on their first wedding anniversary and explores the complex regulations that govern triple talaq and remarriage.