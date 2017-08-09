Trending: Shahid Kapoor's 'Holiday Mood' Pic. Internet's Smitten

A shirtless picture of Shahid Kapoor, shared by the actor on Instagram, has got over 2 lakh likes and very much counting

"Holiday mood," Shahid captioned the post

A shirtless picture of Shahid Kapoor, shared by the actor on Instagram, just an hour ago, has got over 2 lakh likes and very much counting. In the picture, Shahid lounges on a lawn and wears a killer smile. It is Internet's current favourite and we aren't surprised. "Holiday mood," Shahid captioned the post. "Oh god, I am dead," "Someone is killing," are some of the many comments on Shahid's picture and our favourite - "He is so hot. Kill me please." Shahid Kapoor, 36, is married to Mira Rajput. The couple together have a daughter Misha, who will be celebrating her first birthday later this month.

Shahid Kapoor headlined major award functions of this year. He was named the Best Actor for his role in 2016's Udta Punjab.

Shahid went for a brief holiday to US after attending the IIFA awards 2017 with Mira and Misha. It was Misha's first trip abroad.

Shahid Kapoor is currently filming Padmavati, a period drama, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He is undergoing sword-fighting and martial arts training sessions for the film. In Padmavati, Shahid plays Raja Ratan Singh, husband of Rani Padmini, played by Deepika Padukone. Padmavti also stars Raveer Singh and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shahid's last release was Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan. Shahid recently revealed that he hasn't signed any film after Padmavati.
 

