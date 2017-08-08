Trending: Shaan's Latest Mash Up Sends Twitter In Overdrive

Singer Shaan released a mash up of his old songsSun Zara and Tujhe Bhula Diya in collaboration with playback singer Shruti Pathak on YouTube

Entertainment | Updated: August 08, 2017 20:51 IST
Shaan is known to be one of the most versatile singers (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Both these songs are among my all-time favourites," tweeted Shaan
  2. Shaan is amongst the top trends on Twitter
  3. "I just can't stop listening to this amazing song," tweeted a fan
Singer Shaan recently released a mash up of his old songs Sun Zara from Salman Khan's movie Lucky and Tujhe Bhula Diya from Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's Anjaana Anjaani in collaboration with playback singer Shruti Pathak on YouTube. Shaan shared the news with his fans and followers on social media. "Both these songs are among my all-time favourites.... so glad I got to sing them with the wonderful @shrutipathak9 #Mixtape @TSeries," he wrote. The four-and-half minute track has received a positive response on Twitter and the 44-year-old singer is trending on the Internet. Fans are absolutely thrilled after listening to the mash up and have posted comments such as - 'Hail Shaan as he gives us a masterpiece,' 'I just can't stop listening to this amazing song and amazing voice. I am hooked #Shaan' and '#Shaan's voice is damn soothing.'

This mash up of Sun Zara and Tujhe Bhula Diya is sure to win your heart all over again and refresh your memories. Listen to it here:
  

Read the tweets from fans here:
 
 
 
 

Last month, Shaan unveiled the mash up of songs Bawara Mann and Gazab Ka Hai Din which have been sung in collaboration with Sukriti Kakkar.

Listen to it here:
 

Shaan is known to be one of the most versatile singers. He has sung Jab Se Tere Naina ( Saawariya), Chand Sifarish (Fanaa) and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Who (3 Idiots).

Shaan has also hosted popular singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Star Voice of India.
 

Shaan

