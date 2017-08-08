Trending: Shaan's Latest Mash Up Sends Twitter In Overdrive

Highlights
- "Both these songs are among my all-time favourites," tweeted Shaan
- Shaan is amongst the top trends on Twitter
- "I just can't stop listening to this amazing song," tweeted a fan
This mash up of Sun Zara and Tujhe Bhula Diya is sure to win your heart all over again and refresh your memories. Listen to it here:
Both these songs are among my all time favourites.... so glad I got to sing them with the wonderful @shrutipathak9#Mixtape@TSerieshttps://t.co/zv4orxGMgk— Shaan (@singer_shaan) August 7, 2017
Read the tweets from fans here:
I just cant stop listening to this amazing song and amazing voice. I am hooked #Shaan @/singer_shaan https://t.co/HHi9dP6aVk— Rishika (@Tu_13_Dekh_Na) August 8, 2017
Hail #Shaan as he gives us a masterpiece @singer_shaanhttps://t.co/GNZIgH0ChYpic.twitter.com/d8NnvEH5HZ— Kashish (@karmagal91) August 8, 2017
#Shaan's Voice is damn soothing https://t.co/nta7SFV7c8@singer_shaan— #Jhootingkar (@COOL8769) August 8, 2017
No 1 should forget 2 listen #Shaan 's rendition of Sun Zara and Tujhe Bula Diya. @singer_shaan— badmash ladki (@vandanathegreat) August 8, 2017
Last month, Shaan unveiled the mash up of songs Bawara Mann and Gazab Ka Hai Din which have been sung in collaboration with Sukriti Kakkar.
Listen to it here:
Shaan is known to be one of the most versatile singers. He has sung Jab Se Tere Naina ( Saawariya), Chand Sifarish (Fanaa) and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Who (3 Idiots).
Shaan has also hosted popular singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Star Voice of India.