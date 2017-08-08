Trending: Shaan's Latest Mash Up Sends Twitter In Overdrive

Shaan is known to be one of the most versatile singers (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Highlights "Both these songs are among my all-time favourites," tweeted Shaan Shaan is amongst the top trends on Twitter "I just can't stop listening to this amazing song," tweeted a fan

Both these songs are among my all time favourites.... so glad I got to sing them with the wonderful @shrutipathak9#Mixtape@TSerieshttps://t.co/zv4orxGMgk — Shaan (@singer_shaan) August 7, 2017

I just cant stop listening to this amazing song and amazing voice. I am hooked #Shaan @/singer_shaan https://t.co/HHi9dP6aVk — Rishika (@Tu_13_Dekh_Na) August 8, 2017

No 1 should forget 2 listen #Shaan 's rendition of Sun Zara and Tujhe Bula Diya. @singer_shaan — badmash ladki (@vandanathegreat) August 8, 2017