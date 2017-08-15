Trending: Hina Khan's Rendition Of Vande Mataram On Independence Day

'It was a fabulous experience,' said Hina Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2017 18:14 IST
Hina Khan made her singing debut on Independence Day (courtesy realhinakhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hina Khan shared a teaser of the song on Twitter
  2. 'I didn't practice at all,' said Hina Khan
  3. 'It was a fabulous experience,' she added
Television star Hina Khan zeroed in Independence Day to make her singing debut with Vande Mataram, a glimpse of which she's shared on social media. As a surprise to her fans, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has tweeted pictures from the recording studio followed by a wish for Independence Day. Meanwhile, along with a teaser of the song, she wrote: "On this occasion of pride and glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day." Hina Khan is best known for her starring roles in TV series like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



In an interview with Indian Express, she shared her experience of recording a song for the first time. "I loved singing Vande Mataram on this glorious day, that is our Independence Day. It was a privilege. Generally, we get a lot of opportunities to sing other songs but I couldn't miss the chance of singing Vande Mataram. I didn't practice at all. I just went for the recording yesterday. It was the first time that I sang with live musicians. I had no clue how it works but it felt nice to sing. It was a fabulous experience," she told Indian Express.



Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently participated in the eight season of popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. With a post on her Instagram, she revealed that the show had changed her persona to an extent. "KKK8 changed me as a person and I'm ever so humbled for such an experience," she wrote on Instagram.

Hina Khan has also appeared as a judge on reality TV show Masterchef - Kitchen Ke Superstars and participated in Nach Baliye Season 6.
 

ALSO READPM Modi Keeps His Promise With Shortest Independence Day Speech In 4 Years
hina khanhina khan singing

