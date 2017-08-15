Trending: Hina Khan's Rendition Of Vande Mataram On Independence Day

Television star Hina Khan zeroed in Independence Day to make her singing debut with Vande Mataram, a glimpse of which she's shared on social media. As a surprise to her fans, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has tweeted pictures from the recording studio followed by a wish for Independence Day. Meanwhile, along with a teaser of the song, she wrote: "On this occasion of pride and glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day." Hina Khan is best known for her starring roles in TV series like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Highlights
- Hina Khan shared a teaser of the song on Twitter
- 'I didn't practice at all,' said Hina Khan
- 'It was a fabulous experience,' she added
On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day🇮🇳Watch it at 1:30PM on @News18India@DeshKaDevarpic.twitter.com/i2x3ereSxR— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 15, 2017
In an interview with Indian Express, she shared her experience of recording a song for the first time. "I loved singing Vande Mataram on this glorious day, that is our Independence Day. It was a privilege. Generally, we get a lot of opportunities to sing other songs but I couldn't miss the chance of singing Vande Mataram. I didn't practice at all. I just went for the recording yesterday. It was the first time that I sang with live musicians. I had no clue how it works but it felt nice to sing. It was a fabulous experience," she told Indian Express.
Surpriseeee pic.twitter.com/eMmwu9n08g— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 14, 2017
Meanwhile, Hina Khan recently participated in the eight season of popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. With a post on her Instagram, she revealed that the show had changed her persona to an extent. "KKK8 changed me as a person and I'm ever so humbled for such an experience," she wrote on Instagram.
Hina Khan has also appeared as a judge on reality TV show Masterchef - Kitchen Ke Superstars and participated in Nach Baliye Season 6.