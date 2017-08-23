Tom (The Cartoon Cat) Takes Over From Dev Anand In Cute Mashup Neetu Kapoor Shared

Neetu Kapoor shared an edit of Tom & Jerry clips set to the tune of R D Burman's track Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 23, 2017 14:42 IST
57 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Tom (The Cartoon Cat) Takes Over From Dev Anand In Cute Mashup Neetu Kapoor Shared

Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman in Darling Darling.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It's a Tom & Jerry video 'BW ishtyle,' says Neetu Kapoor
  2. The video combines Tom's singing visuals and Kishore Kumar's song
  3. You'll agree with Neetu Kapoor. The video is 'too cute'
If you thought Tom & Jerry couldn't get any cuter, boy does Neetu Kapoor have news for you. The 59-year-old actress found and posted a 'Bollywood ishtyle' mashup of Tom & Jerry clips edited to the tune of the song Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho, Seene Se Laga Dunga, sung by Kishore Kumar. The song, composed by R D Burman, is from 1977 film Darling Darling which starred Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman. We can guarantee director Gogi Anand had no idea the song would be put to this use so many decades on. Tom, armed with a guitar, makes for a rather dashing feline version of a Bollywood hero - who knew?

Thanks, Neetu Kapoor. And we agree - this is very cute.
 
 

Tom n jerry in BW ishtyle toooo cuteee

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Neat edit. Someone make a Tom & Jerry mashup to Govinda songs now, pretty please.

Neetu Kapoor has time to prospect for Internet gold now because she recently returned from a cruise around the Greek islands with husband Rishi Kapoor and friends. They also went to Italy and Ms Kapoor, whose Instagram is filled with vacation pictures, posted a photo of themselves at the Trevi Fountain in Rome.
 
 
 


She also posted this clip of Rishi Kapoor in full Raju mode, wearing a hat and with a bundle dangling over his shoulder in imitation of the cinematic tramp character made famous by his father Raj Kapoor.
 
 

My Italy edit hahahahaha truly his father's son

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are co-stars of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar and Khel Khel Mein. They last featured together in 2013 film Besharam with their actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor is quite busy these days. He has two films lined up for release this year - Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and 102 Not Out with Amitabh Bachchan.

Trending

Share this story on

57 Shares
ALSO READSinger Toshi Sabri Defends Viral Video of Crying Girl. She's His Niece - 'Stubborn' And Won't Study
neetu kapoordev anand songstom and jerrydev anand tom and jerry mashup

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiSamsung Galaxy Note 8 LaunchNokia 6 saleAndroid Oreo Features

................................ Advertisement ................................