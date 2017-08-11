Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Celeb Review: Akshay's Film Will Trigger Revolution, Tweet Stars

Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha received rave reviews from his filmy friends

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 11, 2017 21:25 IST
Caption: Akshay Kumar with Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor tweeted about the film post release
  3. Diana Penty, Madhuri Dixit, John Abraham were spotted at the premiere o
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha hit the screens today and his friends from the industry seem to have liked the film very much. Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, John Abraham, Diana Penty, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted at the premiere of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Out of the lot, Ayushmann and Arjun have tweeted about the film and congratulated Akshay and actress Bhumi Pednekar for their work. Here are some celebrity tweets about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor, who posted a hilarious video on Twitter about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha before the film released, tweeted again today and urged the fans and followers to watch Akshay's film.
 

Ayushmann, who co-starred with Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, said that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not just a film but a trigger to a revolution, (referring to the subject of the film that talks about ending open defecation). Look what he tweeted:
 

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar had promoted their film in high spirits. Not only actors of the film but also many other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh , Sidharth Malhotra promoted Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The stars had posted funny videos and had sent Akshay and Bhumi best wishes on Twitter.

Here's what they tweeted before the film hit the screens:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will feature in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana while Akshay Kumar will feature in Padman, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna.

akshay kumarBhumi Pednekartoilet - ek prem katha

