Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Celeb Review: Akshay's Film Will Trigger Revolution, Tweet Stars

Highlights
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11
- Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor tweeted about the film post release
- Diana Penty, Madhuri Dixit, John Abraham were spotted at the premiere o
Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor, who posted a hilarious video on Twitter about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha before the film released, tweeted again today and urged the fans and followers to watch Akshay's film.
Every Indian needs to watch @ToiletTheFilm honest & sincere storytelling that hits home hard... @akshaykumar & @psbhumi nail it & how !!!— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 11, 2017
Ayushmann, who co-starred with Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, said that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not just a film but a trigger to a revolution, (referring to the subject of the film that talks about ending open defecation). Look what he tweeted:
#ToiletEkPremKatha is not just a film it's a trigger to a revolution which is the need of the hour. Congrats @akshaykumar paaji & @psbhumi— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 11, 2017
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar had promoted their film in high spirits. Not only actors of the film but also many other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh , Sidharth Malhotra promoted Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The stars had posted funny videos and had sent Akshay and Bhumi best wishes on Twitter.
Here's what they tweeted before the film hit the screens:
Good morning just 3 days for #ToiletEkPremKatha. Best of luck @akshaykumar and @psbhumipic.twitter.com/UcazJmj4G6— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 8, 2017
Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar@psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKathapic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017
When you gotta go, you GOTTA GO! #ToiletEkPremKatha this Friday! @akshaykumar@psbhumipic.twitter.com/o8ZElvsyCH— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 8, 2017
Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will feature in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana while Akshay Kumar will feature in Padman, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna.