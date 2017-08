Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Celeb Review: Akshay's Film Will Trigger Revolution, Tweet Stars

Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11 Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor tweeted about the film post release Diana Penty, Madhuri Dixit, John Abraham were spotted at the premiere o

Every Indian needs to watch @ToiletTheFilm honest & sincere storytelling that hits home hard... @akshaykumar & @psbhumi nail it & how !!! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 11, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is not just a film it's a trigger to a revolution which is the need of the hour. Congrats @akshaykumar paaji & @psbhumi — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 11, 2017

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar@psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKathapic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar'shit the screens today and his friends from the industry seem to have liked the film very much . Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, John Abraham, Diana Penty, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were spotted at the premiere of. Out of the lot, Ayushmann and Arjun have tweeted about the film and congratulated Akshay and actress Bhumi Pednekar for their work. Here are some celebrity tweets about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. actor Arjun Kapoor, who posted a hilarious video on Twitter aboutbefore the film released, tweeted again today and urged the fans and followers to watch Akshay's film.Ayushmann, who co-starred with Bhumi Pednekar in, said thatis not just a film but a trigger to a revolution, (referring to the subject of the film that talks about ending open defecation). Look what he tweeted:Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar had promoted their film in high spirits. Not only actors of the film but also many other celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh , Sidharth Malhotra promoted Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The stars had posted funny videos and had sent Akshay and Bhumi best wishes on Twitter.Here's what they tweeted before the film hit the screens:Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar will feature in, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana while Akshay Kumar will feature in, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna.