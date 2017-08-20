Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 8 - Akshay Kumar's Film Scores 100 Crore Bounty Toilet: Ek Prem Katha recorded Rs 51 crore and from an opening day collection of Rs 13.10 crore. Five days later, Akshay's new film currently stands at Rs 100.05 crore with Saturday's contribution of 4 crore

................................ Advertisement ................................