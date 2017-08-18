Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Still Not 100 Crore But Akshay Kumar's Film Remains Strong

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film collected Rs 96.05 crore in seven days and the prediction for the upcoming week is good too

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 18, 2017 16:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Still Not 100 Crore But Akshay Kumar's Film Remains Strong

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to dominate in Week 2: Taran Adarsh
  2. Akshay's film started on slow note but gained momentum
  3. The film collected over Rs 96 crore in seven days
Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, now one-week old at the box office, has been declared a hit by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected over Rs 96 crore in seven days and Taran Adarsh says that the film's success story is far from over yet. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today. It's a wave that won't slow down so soon," he wrote on Twitter. The new film releasing today are the Hindi version of Dhanush and Kajol's VIP 2, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi and Gurinder Chadha's Partition: 1947. Out of the three only Bareilly Ki Barfi has received favourable reviews although Dhanush's VIP 2 (released in Hindi as Lalkar) dominated the south box office when it hit the screens last week.

Meanwhile, here's the first week box office report of Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:
 

Here's what Taran Adarsh has to say about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha upcoming week:
 
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released a week after Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to impress movie-goers. It is Akshay's second release of the year - his Jolly LLB 2, co-starring Huma Qureshi released in February. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Shankar's 2.0, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. He is filming the R Balki-directed Padman (produced by his wife twinkle Khanna) and Reema Kagti's Gold, co-starring television actress Mouni Roy.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READUttar Pradesh Villagers, Upset With Yogi Adityanath, Protest In Neck-Deep Water
toilet ek prem katha box officeakshay kumartoilet ek prem katha box office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................