Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Still Not 100 Crore But Akshay Kumar's Film Remains Strong

Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to dominate in Week 2: Taran Adarsh Akshay's film started on slow note but gained momentum The film collected over Rs 96 crore in seven days

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 6.10 cr. Total: 96.05 cr. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today... It's a wave that won't slow down so soon... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is FANTASTIC... Starting on a slow note, the biz multiplied rapidly on subsequent days due to SOLID word of mouth. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

Akshay Kumar's, now one-week old at the box office, has been declared a hit by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected over Rs 96 crore in seven days and Taran Adarsh says that the film's success story is far from over yet. "is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today. It's a wave that won't slow down so soon," he wrote on Twitter. The new film releasing today are the Hindi version of Dhanush and Kajol's VIP 2 , Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao's Bareilly Ki Barfi and Gurinder Chadha's. Out of the three onlyhas received favourable reviews although Dhanush's(released in Hindi as) dominated the south box office when it hit the screens last week.Meanwhile, here's the first week box office report of Akshay Kumar'sHere's what Taran Adarsh has to say aboutupcoming week:released a week after Shah Rukh Khan'sfailed to impress movie-goers. It is Akshay's second release of the year - his, co-starring Huma Qureshi released in February.also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma.Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Shankar's, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. He is filming the R Balki-directed(produced by his wife twinkle Khanna) and Reema Kagti's, co-starring television actress Mouni Roy.