Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Still Not 100 Crore But Akshay Kumar's Film Remains Strong

Highlights
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to dominate in Week 2: Taran Adarsh
- Akshay's film started on slow note but gained momentum
- The film collected over Rs 96 crore in seven days
Meanwhile, here's the first week box office report of Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:
#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 6.10 cr. Total: 96.05 cr. #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017
Here's what Taran Adarsh has to say about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha upcoming week:
#ToiletEkPremKatha is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today... It's a wave that won't slow down so soon... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha is FANTASTIC... Starting on a slow note, the biz multiplied rapidly on subsequent days due to SOLID word of mouth. #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released a week after Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to impress movie-goers. It is Akshay's second release of the year - his Jolly LLB 2, co-starring Huma Qureshi released in February. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Shankar's 2.0, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. He is filming the R Balki-directed Padman (produced by his wife twinkle Khanna) and Reema Kagti's Gold, co-starring television actress Mouni Roy.