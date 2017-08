Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 5 - Akshay Kumar's Film Eyes 100 Crore Bounty

Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha scored the highest on Sunday - over Rs 21 crore Rs 20 crore is how much the movie made on Tuesday It currently stands at over Rs 80 crore

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day... Crosses Rs 80 cr, racing towards Rs 100 cr... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: Rs 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017

, it appears, will not settle for less than Rs 100 crore . Akshay Kumar's new film is having a "fabulous" run at the box office, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mr Adarsh's prediction that the movie will witness better footfalls on Independence Day turned out to be true, resulting in a jackpot of Rs 20 crore in ticket sales on Tuesday alone. This is the second highest single-day score Akshay Kumar's movie has made in five days - the film opened to make Rs 13.10 crores on Friday, followed it up with numbers like Rs 17.10 crore and Rs 21.25 over the weekend , and Rs 12 crore is what it raked in on Monday. "is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day... Crosses Rs 80 cr, racing towards Rs 100 cr," tweeted Mr Adarsh.Here's a detailed analysis of's collection figures:Bollywood was looking forward towith eager eyes with the hope that the movie would revive the box office after never-ending cases of recently witnessed debacles. Salman Khan'sreleased on Eid but did not live up to the expectations, Shah Rukh Khan'swas also met with a rather cold response at the theatres and Ranbir Kapoor'stanked as well.It seems, Akshay Kumar has been rightfully reviewed by foreign media as 'Bollywood's banker' - "Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's banker, churning out hit after hit, including Rustom, Airlift, and the Jolly LLB franchise," read a report by Variety magazine.Meanwhile,'s performance also earned the movie a shout-out from Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna:also stars Bhumi Pednekar and reflects the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The movie focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities India, especially in rural areas.