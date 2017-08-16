Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 5 - Akshay Kumar's Film Eyes 100 Crore Bounty

Highlights
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha scored the highest on Sunday - over Rs 21 crore
- Rs 20 crore is how much the movie made on Tuesday
- It currently stands at over Rs 80 crore
Here's a detailed analysis of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's collection figures:
#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day... Crosses Rs 80 cr, racing towards Rs 100 cr... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: Rs 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017
Bollywood was looking forward to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with eager eyes with the hope that the movie would revive the box office after never-ending cases of recently witnessed debacles. Salman Khan's Tubelight released on Eid but did not live up to the expectations, Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal was also met with a rather cold response at the theatres and Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos tanked as well.
It seems, Akshay Kumar has been rightfully reviewed by foreign media as 'Bollywood's banker' - "Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's banker, churning out hit after hit, including Rustom, Airlift, and the Jolly LLB franchise," read a report by Variety magazine.
Meanwhile, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's performance also earned the movie a shout-out from Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna:
So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar and reflects the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The movie focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities India, especially in rural areas.