Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 4 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is On A 'Dream Run'

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar's film has earned over Rs 63.45 crore so far

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2017 13:28 IST
299 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 4 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is On A 'Dream Run'

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office report: Akshay, Bhumi in a film's still (Courtesy: TEPKTheFilm)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha made a business of Rs 12 crore on Tuesday
  2. The film's business is likely to be 'massive' on Tuesday
  3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has crossed the of other major releases of July
The box office score of Akshay Kumar's last release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is 'a wave that is growing' with each passing day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The weekend business was over Rs 37 crore and on Monday, Day, 4, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha made a business of Rs 12 crore. Taran Adarsh describes the box office report of Akshay's film as 'unstoppable.' "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is on a dream run," he tweeted. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 63.45 crore. Taran Adarsh predicts that the business to be 'massive' on Tuesday (Independence Day). Here's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's box office report.
 
 

Box Office India reports that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal's collections in just four days and also of the other major releases of July. The reports also states that film's business is expected to cross Rs 90 crore at the end of Week 1.

Despite scoring good numbers at the box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opened to poor reviews on Friday. Akshay's wife, columnist Twinkle Khanna had a hilarious take on the poor box office numbers of the films released recently. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!" she wrote.
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. It is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities India, especially in rural areas.



Trending

Share this story on

299 Shares
ALSO READGoogle Employee Ousted For Gender Manifesto Took To Reddit. He Found A Sympathetic Audience
toilet: ek prem katha box officeAkshay Kumar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................