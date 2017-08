Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 4 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is On A 'Dream Run'

Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha made a business of Rs 12 crore on Tuesday The film's business is likely to be 'massive' on Tuesday Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has crossed the of other major releases of July

#ToiletEkPremKatha is on a DREAM RUN... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr. Total: 63.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is UNSTOPPABLE... It's a WAVE that grows with each passing day... MASSIVE Tue [Independence Day] on the cards... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2017

So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017

The box office score of Akshay Kumar's last release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is 'a wave that is growing' with each passing day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The weekend business was over Rs 37 crore and on Monday, Day, 4,made a business of Rs 12 crore. Taran Adarsh describes the box office report of Akshay's film as 'unstoppable .' "is on a dream run," he tweeted. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 63.45 crore. Taran Adarsh predicts that the business to be 'massive' on Tuesday (Independence Day). Here's's box office report. Box Office India reports thatsurpassed Shah Rukh Khan's's collections in just four days and also of the other major releases of July. The reports also states that film's business is expected to cross Rs 90 crore at the end of Week 1.Despite scoring good numbers at the box office,opened to poor reviews on Friday. Akshay's wife, columnist Twinkle Khanna had a hilarious take on the poor box office numbers of the films released recently. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!" she wrote.stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. It is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities India, especially in rural areas.