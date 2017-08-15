Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 4 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is On A 'Dream Run'

Highlights
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha made a business of Rs 12 crore on Tuesday
- The film's business is likely to be 'massive' on Tuesday
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has crossed the of other major releases of July
#ToiletEkPremKatha is on a DREAM RUN... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr. Total: 63.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha is UNSTOPPABLE... It's a WAVE that grows with each passing day... MASSIVE Tue [Independence Day] on the cards... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2017
Box Office India reports that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal's collections in just four days and also of the other major releases of July. The reports also states that film's business is expected to cross Rs 90 crore at the end of Week 1.
Despite scoring good numbers at the box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opened to poor reviews on Friday. Akshay's wife, columnist Twinkle Khanna had a hilarious take on the poor box office numbers of the films released recently. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!" she wrote.
So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay. It is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and focusses on the importance of better sanitation facilities India, especially in rural areas.