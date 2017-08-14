Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 3 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is Past 51 Crore After 'Awesome' Weekend

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office - Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's new film overtook the Rs 50 crore mark in just three days making Rs 51.45 crores

Updated: August 14, 2017 14:14 IST
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office - A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Toilet made more than Rs 21 crores on Sunday
  2. Its total score is of Rs 51.45 crores in three days
  3. "Hit Hit Hooray," tweeted Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has rekindled flames the box office, set alight by Baahubali 2 in April and then doused by the under-performance of films such as Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Despite being reviewed poorly, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has collected Rs 51.45 crore in its first three days, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh - this is a better showing than Mr Adarsh's predicted Rs 48 crore opening weekend. Toilet's graph has moved steadily north since Friday - the film scored Rs 13.10 crore on Day 1 and on Saturday, hiked its collections by Rs 4 crores, making a little over Rs 17 crores. Sunday's collection of Rs 21 crore was 'extraordinary,' reports Mr Adarsh. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Tuesday (Independence Day) will also be a busy day for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the ticket counters, points out Mr Adarsh. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz," reads his tweet.
 
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has improved Akshay Kumar's own performance this year - exceeding the first weekend business of Jolly LLB 2 by a little over a crore. The film has also outperformed the opening collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal which released last weekend and made a shade over Rs 45 crore in its first three days.

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna tweeted three cheers in her signature style. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she tweeted.
 

Here's an answer to whether Toilet: Ek Prem Katha proved to be a case of box office redemption.
 

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha reflects the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan - it focusses on the importance of improved sanitation facilities in rural India.
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Kathabox office

