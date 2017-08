Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 3 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is Past 51 Crore After 'Awesome' Weekend

Highlights Toilet made more than Rs 21 crores on Sunday Its total score is of Rs 51.45 crores in three days "Hit Hit Hooray," tweeted Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar'shas rekindled flames the box office, set alight by Baahubali 2 in April and then doused by the under-performance of films such asand. Despite being reviewed poorly,has collected Rs 51.45 crore in its first three days, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh - this is a better showing than Mr Adarsh's predicted Rs 48 crore opening weekend. Toilet's graph has moved steadily north since Friday - the film scored Rs 13.10 crore on Day 1 and on Saturday, hiked its collections by Rs 4 crores , making a little over Rs 17 crores. Sunday's collection of Rs 21 crore was 'extraordinary,' reports Mr Adarsh.co-stars Bhumi Pednekar.Tuesday (Independence Day) will also be a busy day forat the ticket counters, points out Mr Adarsh. "has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz," reads his tweet.has improved Akshay Kumar's own performance this year - exceeding the first weekend business of Jolly LLB 2 by a little over a crore. The film has also outperformed the opening collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal which released last weekend and made a shade over Rs 45 crore in its first three days.Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna tweeted three cheers in her signature style . "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she tweeted.Here's an answer to whetherproved to be a case of box office redemption.Directed by Shree Narayan Singh,reflects the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan - it focusses on the importance of improved sanitation facilities in rural India.