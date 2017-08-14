Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 3 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is Past 51 Crore After 'Awesome' Weekend

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office - A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh )

Highlights Toilet made more than Rs 21 crores on Sunday Its total score is of Rs 51.45 crores in three days "Hit Hit Hooray," tweeted Twinkle Khanna

#ToiletEkPremKatha is EXTRAORDINARY... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr. Total: Rs 51.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017

So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha has pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry... The dry spell at the BO ends finally! #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017