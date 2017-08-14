Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 3 - Akshay Kumar's Film Is Past 51 Crore After 'Awesome' Weekend

Highlights
- Toilet made more than Rs 21 crores on Sunday
- Its total score is of Rs 51.45 crores in three days
- "Hit Hit Hooray," tweeted Twinkle Khanna
Tuesday (Independence Day) will also be a busy day for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the ticket counters, points out Mr Adarsh. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz," reads his tweet.
#ToiletEkPremKatha is EXTRAORDINARY... Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr. Total: Rs 51.45 cr. India biz... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha has an AWESOME weekend... Day-wise growth was PHENOMENAL... Tue [Independence Day] will again witness a big jump in biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has improved Akshay Kumar's own performance this year - exceeding the first weekend business of Jolly LLB 2 by a little over a crore. The film has also outperformed the opening collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal which released last weekend and made a shade over Rs 45 crore in its first three days.
Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna tweeted three cheers in her signature style. "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation. Hit Hit Hooray," she tweeted.
So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017
Here's an answer to whether Toilet: Ek Prem Katha proved to be a case of box office redemption.
#ToiletEkPremKatha has pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry... The dry spell at the BO ends finally! #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2017
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha reflects the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan - it focusses on the importance of improved sanitation facilities in rural India.