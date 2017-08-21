Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 10 - Akshay Kumar's Film Just Had A 'Glorious' Weekend

The second weekend made a contribution of Rs 19 crore to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's box office report card

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 21, 2017 15:39 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 10 - Akshay Kumar's Film Just Had A 'Glorious' Weekend

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: A still from the movie (courtesy akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film scored Rs 8.25 crore on Sunday
  2. It currently stands at Rs 115 crore
  3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11
Akshay Kumar's new film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha may have had a slow start at the box office but is currently fetching delightful numbers at the box office. The Shree Narayan Singh-directed film arrived in theatres on August 11 and has made a total sum of Rs 115 crore in 10 days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The second weekend made a contribution of Rs 19 crore to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's box office report card. Mr Adarsh reviewed the film's performance over the second weekend as "glorious". "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has a GLORIOUS Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: Rs 115.05 cr," tweeted Mr Adarsh.
 
 

Mr Adarsh also points out that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is chasing the score of Akshay's 2012 blockbuster Rowdy Rathore, which remains the Bollywood Khiladi's highest scoring movie so far. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of Rowdy Rathore," tweeted Mr Adarsh. He also predicted that the upcoming weekend and the third week will prove to be "crucial" for the movie's fate at the box office.
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was joined by movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Partition: 1947 at the theatres. Movies like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and A Gentleman are scheduled to release next week.

With a tweet on Saturday, Mr Adarsh had highlighted that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become the eighth film on Akshay Kumar's resume to have surpassed the 100 crore mark. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar's 8th Rs 100 cr grosser... The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan (11 Rs 100 cr grossers)," he tweeted.
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar and portrays the poor state of sanitisation in rural India.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READIleana D'Cruz Posts Angry Tweet About Male Fan Who 'Misbehaved'
Toilet: Ek Prem Kathabox office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiRedmi Note 5A

................................ Advertisement ................................