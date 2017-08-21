Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 10 - Akshay Kumar's Film Just Had A 'Glorious' Weekend

Highlights
- The film scored Rs 8.25 crore on Sunday
- It currently stands at Rs 115 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11
#ToiletEkPremKatha has a GLORIOUS Weekend [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: Rs 115.05 cr. India biz. #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017
Mr Adarsh also points out that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is chasing the score of Akshay's 2012 blockbuster Rowdy Rathore, which remains the Bollywood Khiladi's highest scoring movie so far. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of Rowdy Rathore," tweeted Mr Adarsh. He also predicted that the upcoming weekend and the third week will prove to be "crucial" for the movie's fate at the box office.
#ToiletEkPremKatha is all set to challenge *lifetime biz* of #RowdyRathore [Akshay's highest grosser]... Weekdays/Weekend 3 crucial... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was joined by movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Partition: 1947 at the theatres. Movies like Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and A Gentleman are scheduled to release next week.
With a tweet on Saturday, Mr Adarsh had highlighted that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become the eighth film on Akshay Kumar's resume to have surpassed the 100 crore mark. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar's 8th Rs 100 cr grosser... The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan (11 Rs 100 cr grossers)," he tweeted.
#ToiletEkPremKatha is Akshay Kumar's 8th Rs 100 cr grosser... The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan [11 Rs 100 cr grossers]. India biz. #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar and portrays the poor state of sanitisation in rural India.