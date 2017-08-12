Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Box Office Collection Day 1 - Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A 'Decent Opening'

Akshay Kumar's much-talked about film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which released on Friday, got a 'decent opening,' reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection picked up 'rapidly' during afternoon. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the issues of sanitation and lack of toilets in the rural parts of India. The theme of the film is similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collected Rs 13.10 crore on Day 1, tweeted Mr Adarsh. He also said that the weekend collections of the film will be 'better' and on Tuesday, Independence Day, the business will get a 'boost.'
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's Day 1 collection.
#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr. India biz... Sat and Sun look better... Biz to get big boost on Tue [Independence Day]... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2017
#ToiletEkPremKatha picked up rapidly post noon onwards... Mass circuits have performed the best... Plexes decent/good... #TEPK— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2017
Box Office India compared Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's opening day collection with Akshay's Rustom, for which he won a National Award and his 2015 release Brothers. The report states that the Day 1 collection of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is lower than his other two films.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha traces Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and Jaya's (Bhumi Pednekar) love story, which has a social message. Jaya, after marriage, leaves Keshav's home due to lack of toilet at his residence. Keshav tries hard to change the mind-set of his father, who believes that a toilet and the scared Tulsi plant cannot be in the same compound.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 2 stars out of 5. "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is inspired by a true story, but little that it offers by way of insight rings true. Some of the dialogues are cringe-worthy, the drama gratingly shrill and the solutions utterly facile," he wrote in the review.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma and Sudhir Pandey in pivotal roles.