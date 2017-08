Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Arjun Kapoor Confesses About His First Love. It Is Not What You Are Thinking

Highlights Sidharth also shared a video in support of Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha On Tuesday, Ranveer and Varun shared videos extending their support Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be releasing in theatres on August 11

A love story we all will relate to !!!Friday 11th August save the date for @ToiletTheFilm !!! @akshaykumar@psbhumi@kriarj all the best !!! pic.twitter.com/XQ524rcHNJ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 9, 2017

Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar@psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKathapic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017

Actor Arjun Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to root for Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha . The 32-year-old actor shared a video on social media confessing about his 'first love.' In the short clip, theactor can be seen standing with his hands folded and making a heartfelt confession. "," says Arjun Kapoor. Well, in case you are wondering that he's confessing his love to one of the actresses, you're wrong. Watch the video shared by him to find out who his first love is.Earlier today, Sidharth Malhotra shared a hilarious video in support of his Brothers co-star Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Watch it here:On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan shared videos extending their best wishes for the actors.See the videos posted by them here:has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey have co-produced the film.deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in the country.The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.will be releasing in theatres on August 11.