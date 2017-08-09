Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Arjun Kapoor Confesses About His First Love. It Is Not What You Are Thinking

Arjun Kapoor shared a video on social media in which he seen standing with his hands folded and making a heartfelt confession

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 09, 2017 20:10 IST
A still from the video shared by Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sidharth also shared a video in support of Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
  2. On Tuesday, Ranveer and Varun shared videos extending their support
  3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be releasing in theatres on August 11
Actor Arjun Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to root for Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The 32-year-old actor shared a video on social media confessing about his 'first love.' In the short clip, the Gunday actor can be seen standing with his hands folded and making a heartfelt confession. "Main aankhe kholta hun toh tumhaare baare mein sochta hun. Mere din ki shuruat tumhi se hoti hai. Tumhi ho jo meri zindagi ke saare pressures ko samjhti ho. Tumhaari wajah se mujhe sukoon milta hai. Tumahri wajah se clarity aati hai, ideas aate hai. Sab acha lagne lagta hai. Din ki shuruat achi hoti hai. Aur main aaj sabko batana chahta hun ki tumhi ho meri prem katha," says Arjun Kapoor. Well, in case you are wondering that he's confessing his love to one of the actresses, you're wrong. Watch the video shared by him to find out who his first love is.
 

Earlier today, Sidharth Malhotra shared a hilarious video in support of his Brothers co-star Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film.

Watch it here:
 

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan shared videos extending their best wishes for the actors.

See the videos posted by them here:
 
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey have co-produced the film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in the country.

The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be releasing in theatres on August 11.
 

