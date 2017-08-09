Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Arjun Kapoor Confesses About His First Love. It Is Not What You Are Thinking

Highlights
- Sidharth also shared a video in support of Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
- On Tuesday, Ranveer and Varun shared videos extending their support
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be releasing in theatres on August 11
A love story we all will relate to !!!Friday 11th August save the date for @ToiletTheFilm !!! @akshaykumar@psbhumi@kriarj all the best !!! pic.twitter.com/XQ524rcHNJ— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 9, 2017
Earlier today, Sidharth Malhotra shared a hilarious video in support of his Brothers co-star Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film.
Watch it here:
Glad you finally found your toilet brother ! Only 2 days to go,good luck to @akshaykumar@psbhumi n team #throwback video #ToiletEkPremKathapic.twitter.com/AuLJafqerQ— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 9, 2017
On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan shared videos extending their best wishes for the actors.
See the videos posted by them here:
When you gotta go, you GOTTA GO! #ToiletEkPremKatha this Friday! @akshaykumar@psbhumipic.twitter.com/o8ZElvsyCH— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) August 8, 2017
Good morning just 3 days for #ToiletEkPremKatha. Best of luck @akshaykumar and @psbhumipic.twitter.com/UcazJmj4G6— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 8, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey have co-produced the film.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the need of sanitization and addresses the problem of open defecation in the country.
The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be releasing in theatres on August 11.