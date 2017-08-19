Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 2? Yes, Twinkle Khanna Has Already Shot First Scene. Akshay Kumar, Are You Aware?

Actor Akshay Kumar must be busy celebrating the box office success of his latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha but his wife, author Twinkle Khanna appears to have started prepping for the film's second part. Is it so? Yes, we have proof. Twinkle is again winning the Internet with her typical tongue-in-cheek tweet, this time it's on Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The 42-year-old author, who seems to have gone for a morning walk, posted a picture of a man defecating beside the beach. And hence, came the idea of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha part 2. "Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2," Twinkle captioned her post with the hashtag '#WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.'
Highlights
- "I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha 2," she tweeted
- "Toilet helped box office constipation," Twinkle earlier posted
- Twinkle is the producer of Akshay's Padman
Here's what Twinkle Khanna posted.
Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToiletpic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017
Just a week ago, Twinkle delivered her verdict on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with a tweet that read, "So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!"
So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray! pic.twitter.com/IPXx6DiI24— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 14, 2017
The film has so far earned a little over Rs 96 crore. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the first hit for Bollywood this year after a string of flops that include Salman Khan's Tubelight, Shah Rukh's Jab Harry Met Sejal and Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is based on the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and focusses on the importance of sanitation, especially in rural parts of India.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since 2001. They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Akshay won the National Award for Best Actor this year for Rustom. His next film Padman is produced by Twinkle and hits the screens in 2018.