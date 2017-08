Today's Big Release: Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman

Highlights Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band also release today Ajith's Vivegam released a day before the other new films of the week Amole Gupte's Sniff is a cute adventure tale

Movie-goers are still not over Akshay Kumar's, now two-weeks-old at the box office, but Bollywood has four new films to offer this week. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman , Nawazuddin Siddiqui's, Aadar Jain'sand, directed by : Krishna D.K., Raj Nidimoru, is a romantic thriller. Sidharth plays the role of Gaurav who is anything but risky and unlike the man Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez) wants to marry. But, Gaurav has skeletons in his closet. The sundar and susheel Gaurav was once upon a time known as Rishi - everything that Kavya wants in her husband. Though Gaurav seems to have left his past behind but destiny plays its game and Rishi overshadows Gaurav's future. Meet the risky gentleman in theatres near you.Talking of risky gentlemen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui'salso releases today.is quite a thriller and obviously crossed the Central Borad Of Film Certification's level with utmost difficulty. The Kushan Nandy-directedwas cleared for release just 10 days ago with eight 'minor, voluntary' cuts. CBFC had earlier ordered 48 cuts to the film and certified the film as 'A'.Next up is Yash Raj Film's new bets Aadar Jain, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain, and Anya Singh.is the story of a group of prisoners who form a music band in order to escape from the prison. A similar film titledand starring Farhan Akhtar in lead role will release later.Ajith Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi'sreleased to stupendous response on Thursday. Amole Gupte's action adventure filmalso hits the screens today.