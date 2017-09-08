Today's Big Release: Daddy And Poster Boys Arjun Rampal's Daddy will clash with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade's Poster Boys at the box office this week

Baadshaho emerged victorious at the box office besting Shubh Mangal Savdhan, which received better reviews. Movie-goers' mood is quite unpredictable and this week the box office challenge will be between comedy Poster Boys and crime thriller Daddy. The first is a remake of a successful Marathi film of same name while Daddy is a biopic on gangster Arun Gawli. Daddy is the first of two biopics on gangsters releasing this month - the second is Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar, the story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Daddy, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, features Arjun Rampal in the titular role, who looks (at least) convincing for the part. The rest will be seen when the film hits the screen.



Arjun Rampal met Arun Gawli several times to learn about the gangster. The actor said that their first meeting was while Arun Gawli was out on parole. Though Arun Gawli was reluctant to open up initially, he was more relaxed about the film during their subsequent meetings. "What I found interesting was that people called him Daddy. Usually they refer to a don as "Bhai" or "Don" I realised that although dreaded, he had another side which intrigued me," said Arjun Rampal.





Of Arun Gawli, the National Award-winning actor said: "I assured him that it wouldn't be a propaganda story, I wanted to tell it the way it is, in a realistic manner. His consent convinced me this was a man with self-confidence."



The second big release of the day is





Tamil film Kathanayagan and Hollywood films Logan Lucky and IT also release today.



