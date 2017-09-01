Today's Big Release: Baadshaho And Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Baadshaho is a heist drama while Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a romantic film with a comic twist

Comedy and thriller are the two genres of storytelling, which Bollywood has to offer this Friday. First up is Baadshaho , directed by Milan Luthria and starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. The film is a heist drama set during the Emergency period. The director told news agency PTI that the idea of the film came to when he was filmingwith Ajay Devgn in Rajasthan."I heard a story that was about how during Emergency lots of palaces were raided and lots of gold and antique items were taken away. This is all documented and available online. The government sent the Army and they took away things," he said.Watch the trailer of's songs such as(featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz) and Piya More starring Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi became the Internet's favourite when they released and their fan following has not dimmed yet.Watch Sunny Leone'sAfter battling several controversies such as plagiarism and Censor Board's edits,has hit the screens today. Are you ready?The other Bollywood big release of this Friday is Ayushmann Khurrana's, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. This is Ayushmann's second release in three weeks. His last film, also starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, has fared well at the box office and has received critical acclaim.Watch the trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann's second film with Bhumi after her debut, which in a way relaunched Ayushmann - he had three back to back flopsandWill Ayushmann and Bhumi be able to recreate themagic and win the audience again?