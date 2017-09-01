Today's Big Release: Baadshaho And Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Baadshaho is a heist drama while Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a romantic film with a comic twist

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 01, 2017 08:30 IST
Stills from Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

  1. Baadshaho features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz
  2. Shubh Mangal Savdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar
  3. Baadshaho is a period film while Shubh Mangal Savdhan is a rom com
Comedy and thriller are the two genres of storytelling, which Bollywood has to offer this Friday. First up is Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria and starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta. The film is a heist drama set during the Emergency period. The director told news agency PTI that the idea of the film came to when he was filming Kachche Dhaage with Ajay Devgn in Rajasthan."I heard a story that was about how during Emergency lots of palaces were raided and lots of gold and antique items were taken away. This is all documented and available online. The government sent the Army and they took away things," he said.

Watch the trailer of Baadshaho:
 


Baadshaho's songs such as Mere Rashke Qamar (featuring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz) and Piya More starring Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi became the Internet's favourite when they released and their fan following has not dimmed yet.

Watch Sunny Leone's Piya More
 

After battling several controversies such as plagiarism and Censor Board's edits, Baadshaho has hit the screens today. Are you ready?

The other Bollywood big release of this Friday is Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. This is Ayushmann's second release in three weeks. His last film Bareilly Ki Barfi, also starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, has fared well at the box office and has received critical acclaim.

Watch the trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
 

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann's second film with Bhumi after her debut Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which in a way relaunched Ayushmann - he had three back to back flops Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan and Hawaizaada.

Will Ayushmann and Bhumi be able to recreate the Dum Laga Ke Haisha magic and win the audience again?

