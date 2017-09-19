Tiger Zinda Hai Updates Are Making Us All The More Impatient

"Last 2 days of shoot left Tiger Zinda Hai. Team tiger. Longest schedule in Abu Dhabi coming to end," Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 19, 2017 20:30 IST
Salman and Katrina on the sets of in Abu Dhabi (courtesy aliabbaszafar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Last 2 days of shoot left Tiger Zinda Hai," tweeted the director
  2. "Longest schedule in Abu Dhabi coming to end," he added
  3. Salman and Katrina wrapped their portions earlier
Tiger Zinda Hai has almost wrapped with just two more days left of the schedule, tweeted director Ali Abbas Zafar. Updates about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new film have been arriving generously on the filmmaker's social media, something which makes us all the more impatient to catch the movie at the theatres. In a new Twitter post, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote that the schedule in Abu Dhabi has been the longest one for the film: "Last 2 days of shoot left Tiger Zinda Hai. Team tiger. Longest schedule in Abu Dhabi coming to end," he tweeted. Salman and Katrina wrapped their portions earlier - Katrina has touched down on home soil over the weekend.

The director is known to attach power-packed and thrill inducing images to his Twitter updates, and keeping up with the tradition, this is what arrived on Ali Abbas Zafar's Twitter feed:
 

Salman bid adieu to Abu Dhabi with this tweet: "Leaving Abu Dhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for Tiger Zinda Hai, had a wonderful time," he wrote last week.
 

Tiger Zinda Hai is actually a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will return to play their original roles - a RAW agent called Tiger and a Pakistani spy named Zoya, respectively. Expect lots of gunfire, "10,000 rounds of fire" and Bollywood style action sequences in the movie, which has been promised to be rounded off with a "heavy duty climax."



Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to arrive in theatres on December 22.
 

Tiger Zinda HaiSalman Khan

