Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif, Is It That Difficult To Impress The Director?

Highlights
- It seems they were reviewing one of Katrina's several action sequences
- Salman Khan was not a part of this schedule
- Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger
#KatrinaKaif & @aliabbaszafar on the sets of #TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/wleuO6k3E8— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) August 8, 2017
Ali Abbas Zafar is clearly a difficult director to impress. Katrina didn't have Salman around to help either - he wasn't part of this schedule. Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Salman Khan, is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan for YRF. Recently, Katrina Instagrammed three pictures from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she's working in 44 degree Celsius. No wonder she looks like this:
Here are some pictures of Katrina Kaif practicing fencing for Tiger Zinda Hai:
Tigerss Zoya @TigerZindaHaipic.twitter.com/0rOWgjeHOw— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 16, 2017
Tigress Katrina ready to roar! #TigerZindaHai#KatrinaKaifpic.twitter.com/R90y3VGmDa— #TigerZindaHai (@TigerZindaHai) June 16, 2017
Ali Abbas Zafar and his crew have so far filmed in the snow-clad landscape of Austria and then in the soaring temperatures of Abu Dhabi and are now in Morocco. Clearly, it won't be easy to track rogue RAW agent Tiger (Salman Khan), who eloped with his Pakistani counterpart Zoya (Katrina Kaif) at the end of Ek Tha Tiger.
Freezing journey comes to end as @BeingSalmanKhan wraps 1st shooting schedule of @TigerZindaHai in Tyrol , Austria . pic.twitter.com/V63vnDNrkE— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 30, 2017
Team @TigerZindaHai on location #AbuDhabi , enjoying beautiful weather ;) pic.twitter.com/GeOavlOzql— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 2, 2017
From minus 20 to plus 45 degrees , journey of @TigerZindaHai continues ..... pic.twitter.com/Pm7RLPRuPj— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 23, 2017
Katrina Kaif, who was last seen opposite ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, also has a film with Shah Rukh Khan (the one directed by Aanand L Rai) up her sleeve. Salman Khan was last seen in the Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight.