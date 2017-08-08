Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif, Is It That Difficult To Impress The Director?

A new pic from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai shows Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar reviewing a film sequence

Katrina Kaif with director Ali Abbas Zafar. (Image courtesy: Tiger Zinda Hai)

New Delhi: 

  1. It seems they were reviewing one of Katrina's several action sequences
  2. Salman Khan was not a part of this schedule
  3. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger
Katrina Kaif is busy filming Tiger Zinda hai after completing the Malta schedule of Thugs Of Hindostan - both films are produced by Yash Raj Films. This story is about the latest picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai (posted by the film's official Twitter handle), in which Katrina Kaif, with a faint smile, examines a scene with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The image describes the reactions of two people - 'Me' (which we think is Katrina) and Ali Abbas Zafar - reviewing the same scene. The tweet suggests that Katrina is 'pleased' with the outcome but Ali Abbas Zafar is not. On his Instagram, Ali revealed what was going through his mind - "Don't irritate me," he wrote. Ouch. Looks like Katrina and Ali were reviewing one of the actress' many action sequences from the film.
 

Ali Abbas Zafar is clearly a difficult director to impress. Katrina didn't have Salman around to help either - he wasn't part of this schedule. Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Salman Khan, is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan for YRF. Recently, Katrina Instagrammed three pictures from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she's working in 44 degree Celsius. No wonder she looks like this:
 
 

Here are some pictures of Katrina Kaif practicing fencing for Tiger Zinda Hai:
 
 

Ali Abbas Zafar and his crew have so far filmed in the snow-clad landscape of Austria and then in the soaring temperatures of Abu Dhabi and are now in Morocco. Clearly, it won't be easy to track rogue RAW agent Tiger (Salman Khan), who eloped with his Pakistani counterpart Zoya (Katrina Kaif) at the end of Ek Tha Tiger.
 
 
 

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen opposite ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, also has a film with Shah Rukh Khan (the one directed by Aanand L Rai) up her sleeve. Salman Khan was last seen in the Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight.

