Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif, Is It That Difficult To Impress The Director?

Highlights It seems they were reviewing one of Katrina's several action sequences Salman Khan was not a part of this schedule Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to 2012's Ek Tha Tiger

on set ...... #tigerzindahai @biancahartkopf @zahirabbaskhan A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Tiger shoot ......... 44 degrees play time with @biancahartkopf and @zahirabbaskhan A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

Freezing journey comes to end as @BeingSalmanKhan wraps 1st shooting schedule of @TigerZindaHai in Tyrol , Austria . pic.twitter.com/V63vnDNrkE — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 30, 2017

From minus 20 to plus 45 degrees , journey of @TigerZindaHai continues ..... pic.twitter.com/Pm7RLPRuPj — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 23, 2017

Katrina Kaif is busy filmingafter completing the Malta schedule of- both films are produced by Yash Raj Films. This story is about the latest picture from the sets of(posted by the film's official Twitter handle), in which Katrina Kaif, with a faint smile, examines a scene with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The image describes the reactions of two people - 'Me' (which we think is Katrina) and Ali Abbas Zafar - reviewing the same scene. The tweet suggests that Katrina is 'pleased' with the outcome but Ali Abbas Zafar is not. On his Instagram, Ali revealed what was going through his mind - "Don't irritate me," he wrote. Ouch. Looks like Katrina and Ali were reviewing one of the actress' many action sequences from the film Ali Abbas Zafar is clearly a difficult director to impress. Katrina didn't have Salman around to help either - he wasn't part of this schedule., which also stars Salman Khan , is a sequel to 2012 film, which was directed by Kabir Khan for YRF. Recently, Katrina Instagrammed three pictures from the sets of, in which she's working in 44 degree Celsius. No wonder she looks like this:Here are some pictures of Katrina Kaif practicing fencing forAli Abbas Zafar and his crew have so far filmed in the snow-clad landscape of Austria and then in the soaring temperatures of Abu Dhabi and are now in Morocco. Clearly, it won't be easy to track rogue RAW agent Tiger (Salman Khan), who eloped with his Pakistani counterpart Zoya (Katrina Kaif) at the end ofKatrina Kaif, who was last seen opposite ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in, also has a film with Shah Rukh Khan (the one directed by Aanand L Rai) up her sleeve. Salman Khan was last seen in the Kabir Khan-directed