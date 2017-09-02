Tiger Shroff Spotted On A Lunch Date With Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Actor Tiger Shroff was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani outside a restaurant in Bandra on Friday afternoon. The duo were seen exiting the restaurant and heading towards the car that was waiting for them

Share EMAIL PRINT Tiger Shroff with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani New Delhi: Highlights Tiger Shroff was dressed in a black vest paired with denims Disha Patani wore a white sleeveless top with blue shorts Tiger Shroff and Disha are currently shooting for Baaghi 2 Baaghi 2. The film, which is a sequel to is a sequel to 2016 film Baaghi will release in April next year.



See pictures of rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani here:

Tiger Shroff photographed with Disha Patani



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani earlier co-starred in Befikra, a music video by the Meet Bros. In August, Tiger Shroff and Disha started shooting for Baaghi 2. The A Flying Jatt actor shared a group photograph on his Instagram, captioned as, "#Baaghi2 #herewego."



See the picture shared by Tiger Shroff here:

#Baaghi2 #herewego . #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @dishapatani @shairaahmedkhan @nadiadwalagrandson A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:25am PDT



In an interview with news agency PTI, Tiger Shroff said that he was happy that he will co-star with Disha in Baaghi 2.



"I will be more at ease for sure as we (Disha and I) share a great bond and I am more comfortable with her," PTI quoted Tiger Shroff as saying.



Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2015 with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Loafer.



She made her Bollywood debut in the same year with M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.



Disha Patani was last seen in Kung Fu Yoga, co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.



Tiger Shroff last featured in Sabbir Khan's Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will star in Adhoora.



(With PTI inputs)



Actor Tiger Shroff was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani outside a restaurant in Bandra on Friday afternoon. The duo were seen exiting the restaurant and heading towards the car that was waiting for them. The 27-year-old actor was dressed in a black vest paired with denims while Disha Patani wore a white sleeveless top with blue shorts. Last week, Tiger Shroff had visited Disha's new apartment in Vastu building in Bandra, Mumbai . The actors have reportedly been dating for over a year now. They are currently shooting for Ahmed Khan's. The film, which is a sequel to is a sequel to 2016 filmwill release in April next year.See pictures of rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani here:Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani earlier co-starred in, a music video by the Meet Bros. In August, Tiger Shroff and Disha started shooting for. Theactor shared a group photograph on his Instagram, captioned as, "#Baaghi2 #herewego."See the picture shared by Tiger Shroff here:In an interview with news agency PTI, Tiger Shroff said that he was happy that he will co-star with Disha in"I will be more at ease for sure as we (Disha and I) share a great bond and I am more comfortable with her," PTI quoted Tiger Shroff as saying.Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2015 with Puri Jagannadh's Telugu filmShe made her Bollywood debut in the same year withDisha Patani was last seen in, co-starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood.Tiger Shroff last featured in Sabbir Khan's Munna Michael along with Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After, Tiger Shroff will star in Rambo and(With PTI inputs)