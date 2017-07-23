Thor: Ragnarok Trailer - Well, Loki Is Team Thor Now. Twitter Is Floored

Thor: Ragnarok Trailer - The new Team Thor is the God of Thunder plus Hulk plus enemy brother Loki. Loki? Yes, he joins

Thor: Ragnarok Trailer: A still from the trailer (courtesy thorofficial)

  1. The trailer was released at the ongoing Comic-Con in San Diego
  2. "You guys are in for a treat," says Mark Ruffalo
  3. "I can't breathe," a fan wrote on Twitter
The new trailer of Thor: Ragnarok was released at the ongoing Comic-Con in San Diego and the Internet is finding it difficult to handle. That's because the new Team Thor is the God of Thunder plus Hulk plus enemy brother Loki. Loki? Yes, he joins. Well, he had to, especially after the Goddess of Death destroyed Thor's hammer, converting it to rubble with just the touch of one hand. "I'm not a queen or a monster. I'm Goddess of Death," says Cate Blanchett who plays the intergalactic goddess (like she says). She comes with an assurance - "Asgard is dead." Now, it's upon Thor and Loki to save their planet. While we saw Thor and Hulk take each other head-on in an entertainment match of sorts for the people of the Goddess in the first trailer, the new one is proof that the love-hate relationship between them hasn't changed. Meanwhile, more on the Thor: Ragnarok cast include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Jeff Goldblum as Sakaar's Grandmaster and of course, Tom Hiddleston.

And oh, if you are not already, be prepared to witness Chris Hemsworth minus his golden locks. (We love the look!)

Twitter went into overdrive soon after the new trailer dropped, especially after Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk assured: "You guys are in for a treat". "I can't breathe," wrote one user while "I'm so dead," tweeted another.
 
 
 
 

Watch the trailer here:
 

Team Marvel Studios also unveiled the new poster of Thor: Ragnarok - there's Thor, there's Loki, the Goddess of Death and Hulk and... why don't you just see it?
 

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok releases few weeks ahead of Justice League, in November this year.
 

