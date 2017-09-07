This Pic Of Sanjay Dutt With Wife Maanyata Is Just Too Aww-Dorable

Home is where you put your arms around me #love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #holidayhome #4amshot #weekendthrowback #forever #loveofmylife #besthalf #lovelyweather #beautifulife #thankyougod

A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT