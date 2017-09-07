This Pic Of Sanjay Dutt With Wife Maanyata Is Just Too Aww-Dorable

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata delighted everyone by posting an adorable photograph on Instagram which features her with the 58-year-old actor. In the picture, the Khalnayak actor can be seen embracing Maanyata and she seems to be enjoying the warmth as her face has lit up a slight smile. "Home is where you put your arms around me.#love #grace #positivity #instafam #dutts #holidayhome #4amshot #weekendthrowback #forever #loveofmylife #besthalf #lovelyweather #beautifulife #thankyougod," she wrote. Maanyata, 38, keeps Sanjay Dutt's fans updated by sharing regular social media posts featuring her with Mr Dutt. Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanyata in 2008. The couple have two children- Shahraan and Iqra.
See the picture posted by Maanyata Dutt here:
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, from his first wife Richa Sharma, closely follows Maanyata on social media. She has not only liked the heartwarming picture shared by Maanyata but she also posted a comment which read, "awwweee. I lovee!!" Maanyata was quick to respond to her comment and she wrote "@trishaladutt love you darling!!!"
The picture has also been liked by Sophie Choudry, who featured in Sanjay Dutt's film Shaadi No.1 and Kidnap. Her comment read, "I love you guys so much."
Sanjay Dutt , who last featured in a small role in Aamir Khan's 2014 movie PK, will be making his comeback to the big screen with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi.
Bhoomi is Mr Dutt's first film after his five-year jail term in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai Blasts.
Bhoomi will explore the relationship between a father and daughter. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhanth Gupta.
Bhoomi releases on September 22.