This Is How Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee's 18th Birthday Night Looked Like

It appears that Sushmita took her daughters out on Monday night and had a cosy, family-only celebration with a personal touch

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2017 13:19 IST
Sushmita and Renee were also with Alisah (courtesy sushmitasenfan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Happy Birthday My beautiful Renee Shona," Sushmita captioned a post
  2. Renee is Sushmita's elder daughter
  3. "I love you beyond," she added in the caption
Sushmita Sen is a mother who loves to document the significant days in their children's lives. Sushmita is parent to two daughters Alisah, 7, and Renee, who just turned 18. And, this indeed called for a party - after all, how can you welcome adulthood without some pomp and revelry? While you think it may have been a crazy night of partying for Sushmita's elder daughter, it was perhaps not. It appears that Sushmita took her daughters out on Monday night and had a cosy, family-only celebration with a personal touch. In a picture being shared on Sushmita's fan clubs on Instagram, Alisah can also be seen to have joined the festivities.

The picture is proof that whether Renee secretly aspires to be an actress like her mother (who is also a former beauty queen) or not, the mother-daughter duo are alike in more than one ways. See that fabulous leg show? Meanwhile, Alisah adds dollops of cuteness to the picture.
 
 

Nothing but love and the best for these three!! Sending you my love, my hugs and kisses Three beauties in one frame

A post shared by sushmita sen (@sushmitasenfan) on



Sushmita is known to accompany her social media posts with heart-warming captions addressed to her children, and Renee's 18th birthday was no exception. Here's Sushmita's adorable birthday wish, list of advice and more life lessons for Renee: "We are #Eighteen A night of #epiphany my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa what a journey it's been! Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renee Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance! bring it on Renster! I love you..beyond!!!! Maa #cheers (sic)."
 


Sushmita Sen is a former Miss Universe, a title she won in 1994. She also recently judged the beauty pageant held this year in Philippines. Sushmita made her acting debut with 1996's Dastak and has also starred in films like Biwi No 1, Sirf Tum, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya? and Main Hoon Na.

2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak was Sushmita Sen's last film with a full-fledged role.
 

Trending

