The Only Thing Aadar Jain Took From His Parents Before Becoming An Actor Aadar Jain, Kapoor clan's new bet, will be launched in Yash Raj Films-produced Qaidi Band on August 25

In a very filmy way, newcomer Aadar Jain told news agency IANS that before starting his Bollywood journey, he only wanted his parents and family's blessings and told them, "I don't want anyone's advice as I want to do it my way." Aadar Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain. Aadar's elder brother Armaan made his Bollywood debut in 2014'sand hasn't signed his second project since then. On the contrary, Aadar Jain, who is being launched by Yash Raj Films, has signed YRF's customary three-film deal. "I want to take credit for my success or failure," he told IANS, adding that in the Kapoor household films rarely become the topic of discussion. "We discuss everything else, but films. We discuss about food, vacations and culture. We have great admiration for each other's work, but we don't like to bring work home," he said.Aadar's brother Armaan still has to make his place in Bollywood but his cousins have established themselves as bona fide stars of the film industry. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in box office debacle, has hits likeandon his biodata. Kareena Kapoor, who was on a maternity leave after the birth of her son Taimur, is all set to return with a bang in. Karisma Kapoor, who was cast as the female lead in several films in the Nineties, is struggling to make a comeback.Of a-style Kapoor film, Aadar said, "It would be amazing to obviously be in a film where we would be cast together. Hopefully, one day, if there's a script which requires the both of us maybe - me, Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma or even my brother Armaan, that way we would love to do a film together. Or it could be a film on our entire family. But then the script and the screenplay has to be that and such."Meanwhile, Aadar is gearing up for the release of Qaidi Band , in which he stars opposite newcomer Anya Singh. The film is directed by Habib Faisal, who also directed Arjun Kapoor's debut filmis slated for August 25 release.(With IANS inputs)