The Letter Sanjay Dutt Got From Daughter Trishala At Bhoomi Trailer Launch

"My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise," Trishala wrote in her letter

Sanjay Dutt photographed at the trailer launch event of Bhoomi

  1. The trailer was initially planned to release on the actor's birthday
  2. The date was shifted to Trishala's birthday
  3. The trailer was launched in Mumbai on Thursday
Sanjay Dutt unveiled the trailer of Bhoomi on Thursday and was accompanied by wife Maanyata, director Omung Kumar and co-star Aditi Rao Hydari at the event. The makers of the film revealed that the 58-year-old actor insisted that the trailer be released on August 10, which is the birthday of his eldest daughter Trishala. But what he did not expect is a surprise from Trishala herself - she wrote a heart-warming letter addressed to the Khalnayak actor, which was played as a voice note at the event in Mumbai. Sanjay Dutt appeared to be visibly overwhelmed and teary-eyed after the surprise. Trishala is the actor's daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sanjay Dutt and Maanyataa are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Here's what Trishala had to tell her father on receiving the special gift: "My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It gives me so much joy to know that you've chosen a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film as well. I'm really proud of you Dad. You are stronger than you know. I'm blessed to be a part of you. I love you forever, Trishala."

Bhoomi is actually an emotional portrayal of the father-daughter relationship - Aditi Rao Hydari features as the daughter of Sanjay Dutt's character in his comeback film.
 

Ahead of the trailer launch, producer Sandeep Singh had told mid-day: "The original plan was to release the film on his birthday (July 29). But Sanjay Sir wanted to do something nice for Trishala on her birthday, considering she has been waiting for his comeback film for so long. Now, the trailer will be launched on August 10."

Meanwhile, this is what Trishala Instagrammed on her special day.
 


Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi opens to theatres worldwide on September 22.
 

