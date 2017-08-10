The Letter Sanjay Dutt Got From Daughter Trishala At Bhoomi Trailer Launch

August 10 thank you everyone for the lovely wishes, messages, calls, texts, etc. I couldn't be happier right now (thank you God ) Everything that has happened to me in the past has shaped me into the woman I am today. I don't regret a single choice of mine that I've ever made. I don't regret meeting a single person I've ever interacted with, & I don't regret living my life the way I want on a daily basis. I've learned from myself, I've learned from my mistakes, I've learned from my family, I've learned from many of you, & I've learned from a higher being! I'm truly blessed. Thank you all so much for the love & support these past years. I appreciate each & everyone of you. I truly do. xoxo T

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT