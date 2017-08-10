The Letter Sanjay Dutt Got From Daughter Trishala At Bhoomi Trailer Launch

Highlights
- The trailer was initially planned to release on the actor's birthday
- The date was shifted to Trishala's birthday
- The trailer was launched in Mumbai on Thursday
Here's what Trishala had to tell her father on receiving the special gift: "My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It gives me so much joy to know that you've chosen a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film as well. I'm really proud of you Dad. You are stronger than you know. I'm blessed to be a part of you. I love you forever, Trishala."
Bhoomi is actually an emotional portrayal of the father-daughter relationship - Aditi Rao Hydari features as the daughter of Sanjay Dutt's character in his comeback film.
Ahead of the trailer launch, producer Sandeep Singh had told mid-day: "The original plan was to release the film on his birthday (July 29). But Sanjay Sir wanted to do something nice for Trishala on her birthday, considering she has been waiting for his comeback film for so long. Now, the trailer will be launched on August 10."
Meanwhile, this is what Trishala Instagrammed on her special day.
August 10 thank you everyone for the lovely wishes, messages, calls, texts, etc. I couldn't be happier right now (thank you God ) Everything that has happened to me in the past has shaped me into the woman I am today. I don't regret a single choice of mine that I've ever made. I don't regret meeting a single person I've ever interacted with, & I don't regret living my life the way I want on a daily basis. I've learned from myself, I've learned from my mistakes, I've learned from my family, I've learned from many of you, & I've learned from a higher being! I'm truly blessed. Thank you all so much for the love & support these past years. I appreciate each & everyone of you. I truly do. xoxo T
Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi opens to theatres worldwide on September 22.