The Irony Of Salman Khan Inaugurating A Driving School Hasn't Been Lost On Twitter

Actor Salman Khan inaugurated a new driving school in Dubai on Thursday

This image has been posted by Salman Khan's fan club (Image courtesy: BeingSalmanClub )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman was trolled on Twitter after he inaugurated Dubai's driving school
  2. Salman was booked in a hit-and-run case
  3. Salman Khan is filming Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai
In an irony-rusting piece of hubris, actor Salman Khan performed ribbon cutting duties at a new driving school in Dubai, a hop, skip and jump away from Abu Dhabi where the 51-year-old star is filming Tiger Zinda Hai. The incongruity of Salman, infamously tried for a hit-and-run, inaugurating an outfit that puts people behind the wheel was perhaps lost on the actor himself, his many fans and the Dubai driving school that invited him - but it wasn't lost on Twitter. It was a delicious moment for social media, which invoked convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim, writer Chetan Bhagat and Rahul Gandhi. Here's a sample of the incredulous tweets posted online:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Salman Khan was asked to open a new branch of Dubai's Belhasa Driving Centre in Al Quoz. He was there courtesy billionaire 15-year-old Belhasa scion Rashed, known as 'Money Kicks' and whose Instagram includes older photos of him hanging out with Salman.

It appears to have mattered not a whit that Salman Khan was tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in a hit-and-run in which he is accused of killing one person. Salman's lawyers argued that the actor had not been driving and last year, he was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in a verdict that was widely met with outrage.

Meantime, Salman Khan's last film, Tubelight, was coldly received by both critics and cine-goers, denting the actor's bulletproof reputation at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai, which he's been working on with actress Katrina Kaif, is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.
 

