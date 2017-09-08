The Irony Of Salman Khan Inaugurating A Driving School Hasn't Been Lost On Twitter

Highlights
- Salman was trolled on Twitter after he inaugurated Dubai's driving school
- Salman was booked in a hit-and-run case
- Salman Khan is filming Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai
Salman Khan inaugrated a driving school??— Esha Mittal (@esha24mittal) September 7, 2017
It's like Ram Rahim inaugrating Naari niketan.
If Chetan Bhagat can write books, I can also open a driving school.— crazyreader_pearl (@pearl_cr) September 6, 2017
- Salman Bhai's thoughts #SalmanKhan
Up next : Gurmeet Ram Rahim to inaugurate women's safety centre. pic.twitter.com/MXjg83Mi6s— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2017
Salman Khan inaugurated a driving centre in Dubai. That driving school will specifically teach, "how to drive a car over homeless people"— Ritesh (@IamRitzV) September 7, 2017
RaGa giving a speech on AI, Salman innaugrating a driving centre is nothing but the real life version of 'Aaj kuch toofani karte hain'— Awais Khan (@awaisarcasm) September 7, 2017
Nihalani to make adult film.
RaGa to speak on AI.
Salman to inaugurate Driving School.
Next Arnab should campaign against Noise Pollution.— Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) September 6, 2017
Salman Khan Launches a "Driving Centre" in Dubai.— Shubham Shankhdhar (@ShivaSnkdhr) September 8, 2017
Everyone passing out from the centre will be given a "DRIVER", just in case.#WTF
Just heard that Salman Khan launched a driving school in Dubai! Oh the irony! Next shall be a hunting school!— Sinha (@heysristi) September 7, 2017
Salman Khan was asked to open a new branch of Dubai's Belhasa Driving Centre in Al Quoz. He was there courtesy billionaire 15-year-old Belhasa scion Rashed, known as 'Money Kicks' and whose Instagram includes older photos of him hanging out with Salman.
It appears to have mattered not a whit that Salman Khan was tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in a hit-and-run in which he is accused of killing one person. Salman's lawyers argued that the actor had not been driving and last year, he was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in a verdict that was widely met with outrage.
Meantime, Salman Khan's last film, Tubelight, was coldly received by both critics and cine-goers, denting the actor's bulletproof reputation at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai, which he's been working on with actress Katrina Kaif, is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.