That's Little Trishala And Sanjay Dutt In Old Pic. See Maanyata's Comment

Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma, delighted everyone by sharing a childhood picture of herself with the actor. In the picture, Sanjay Dutt is seen holding Trishala in his arms and she looks absolutely adorable in a red dress, nibbling her fingers. Trishala captioned the image as, "#daddysgirl." Sanjay Dutt's second wife Maanyata, who follows Trishala closely on social media, liked the photograph shared by her and left a heartwarming comment that read, "So, so adorable picture. You looking like Iqra..with different eye colour though." Sanjay Dutt's first wife Richa Sharma died of brain tumour in 1996. The Saajan actor got married to Maanyata in a private ceremony in 2008. The couple have two children - Shahraan and Iqra.
Earlier this month, Trishala shared a poster of Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi along with a heartwarming message for the 58-year-old actor that read, "Thank you for gifting and dedicating your hard work to me! I'm so proud of you dad. For every set back God has a major comeback. I love you, thank you." The trailer of Bhoomi was unveiled on August 10, as a birthday gift for Trishala. The film, directed by Omung Kumar, will explore the relationship between a father and daughter.
Trishala Dutt also wrote a letter addressed to Sanjay Dutt, which was played as a voice note at the trailer launch of Bhoomi in Mumbai.
"My dearest papa dukes, it feels so nice to know that you've chosen to launch the trailer of Bhoomi on my birthday as a surprise. It gives me so much joy to know that you've chosen a film based on a father-daughter relationship as your comeback film as well. I'm really proud of you Dad. You are stronger than you know. I'm blessed to be a part of you. I love you forever, Trishala," she said.
Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi releases on September 22.