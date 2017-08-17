That Old Pic Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Preity Zinta? We Have More Details

This week began with actress Preity Zinta stumbling across a photo from her archives that was pure gold. It was a picture of Preity, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mini Mathur and hairstylist Avan Contractor hanging out while on a world tour - this was the sum of information provided by Preity. Clearly, the photo was from a very long time ago. Mini Mathur has now revealed some more details about the picture - she dates it to 'just after Lagaan released' (that would be 2001 - Aamir Khan's iconic film opened in June) and the world tour, of which she was host, played 16 shows across one month, all of which were sold out.
Highlights
- Mini Mathur says that the pic was taken 'just after Lagaan released'
- At that time it was still fairly early days for Aishwarya and Preity
- Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
In 2001, it was still fairly early days for Aishwarya and Preity. Ash had Taal and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on her resume, Preity had been in Dil Se, Soldier and in 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. Mini Mathur was then a popular VJ with MTV and Avan Contractor was much in demand as hairstylist for films of which Dil Chahta Hai was the first.
Here's the picture of Aishwarya, Preity, Mini and Avan:
A throwback from the world tour i had hosted.. 16 sold out shows in a month just after Lagaan had released. Fantastic memories #Repost @bombay.balloon (@get_repost). #ThrowbackThursday! #PreityZinta, #MiniMathur and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan prove that there is no such thing as 'actresses can't be friends'!
Six years after the picture was taken, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Preity, Abhishek's co-star from films such as Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, was among the few Bollywood celebrities invited. Years later, Preity said she considered Aishwarya a friend and last year, she had this cute exchange with Abhishek on Twitter after owning up to a 'girl crush' on his wife:
Oye!!! Hands off Z! She's spoken for.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 5, 2016
Mini Mathur is now married to director Kabir Khan, whose last film was Tubelight, starring Salman Khan. Preity Zinta married Los Angeles resident Gene Goodenough last year and now shuttles between continents. She has a new film titled Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, which is waiting for a release date. Avan Contractor has continued her professional association with Aamir Khan ever since Dil Chahta Hai and last worked on his 2016 film Dangal. She has also styled the upcoming project Secret Superstar, which Aamir has produced.