Tera Intezaar Motion Poster: Sunny Leone And Arbaaz Khan In Search Of Love Tera Intezaar's first motion poster was released by the makers of the film today and it looks romantic

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sunny Leone in Tera Intezaar. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Sunny Leone to romance Arbaaz Khan in Tera Intezaar Tera Intezaar is directed by Raajeev Wallia Tera Intezaar will release later this year Tera Intezaar was released today and we already can't wait to watch Sunny Leone romancing with Arbaaz Khan. Raajeev Walia's Tera Intezaar is a romantic film which says 'search for love begins', as seen in its first motion poster, released by the makers of the film. Tera Intezaar seems to have a musical touch to it as shown in its motion poster. Sunny Leone who is currently filming Tera Intezaar, also updated her fans about the motion trailer, by posting a video on her Instagram account. Arbaaz Khan who produced the super hit Dabangg series, would share the screen space with Sunny Leone for the first time. Arbaaz Khan was last seen as an actor in brother Sohail Khan's Freaky Ali. Watch the motion poster here:









Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. Sunny's special appearance in Hate Story 2 song Pink Lips, received great appreciation. She also featured with actor Shah Rukh Khan in Raees song Laila Main Laila which was a big hit. Currently, Sunny is seen presenting MTV's show Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singh.



Meanwhile Sunny is prepping for her upcoming Tera Intezaar and will also feature in a special song titled Trippy Trippy in Dabangg series featuring brother Salman Khan.





Apart from work, Sunny Leone recently adopted a 21 month old daughter with her husband Daniel Weber and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Sunny Leone who just became a mother told mid-day , "The moment we got the picture (of Nisha), I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings."