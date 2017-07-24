'Team India Started A Revolution,' Tweet Proud Celebs After Women's World Cup Final

Women's World Cup Final: "Until you lose, you shall never know the joy of victory! Well played ladies....Bhartiya Nari Zindabad!" Amitabh Bachchan tweeted

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 24, 2017 08:22 IST
Akshay Kumar after the Women's World Cup final in Lord's (courtesy akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Team India may have fallen short of creating history at the Women's World Cup final in Lord's Stadium, London but they have won all our hearts with their performance. Team India have been showered with tweets of encouragement with Bollywood celebrities contributing a significant chunk. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the stars just could not stop raving about how the women's cricket team chased the 228-run target set by opponent team England. "Until you lose, you shall never know the joy of victory! Well played ladies....Bhartiya Nari Zindabad!" Big B tweeted after the match. SRK, who is busy with Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions, tweeted: "I wish I was there to give the lovely ladies a hug. Be proud girls we have achieved greatness today." India lost to England by 9 runs with a total score of 219 all out.

On Sunday, Akshay appeared to have represented Bollywood in Lord's all by himself - he arrived in the stands mid-way through the match. What he tweeted for Team India after is adorable: "Even broken hearts can laugh! These women have started a revolution and I couldn't be more proud." "Well played Women In Blue, it's been an incredible journey and you will always be an inspiration for girls across India," Priyanka wrote on Twitter while Shraddha also tweeted to say: "It's OK team India. You girls made it to the finals!!! That in itself is such a proud moment. #WomensWorldCup2017 Girl power all the way." Shahid also rooted for Team India: "This team has woken us all up to women's cricket in India. Great game girls. Almost had it."
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's tweet is pure nostalgia and all of us, actually.
 

Here's a review of Team India's performance from Sachin Tendulkar.
 

During the match, this is how Akshay cheered for Team India in London:
 
 

Team India was headlined by opener Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur at the Women's World Cup final with some spectacular fast bowling by Jhulan Goswami. This is the second time the women's team made it to the finals for the Women's World Cup after 2005.

Congratulations Team India for a brilliant performance. More power to you!
 

