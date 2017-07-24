'Team India Started A Revolution,' Tweet Proud Celebs After Women's World Cup Final

Akshay Kumar after the Women's World Cup final in Lord's (courtesy akshaykumar )

T 2494 - Until you loose, you shall never know the joy of victory ! Well played ladies .. Bhartiya Nari Zindabad !! WWC17 pic.twitter.com/Ghxkou5Nn4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2017

I wish I was there to give the Lovely Ladies a hug. Be proud girls we have achieved greatness today. @BCCIWomen u made all Indians proud. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 23, 2017

Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!!

These Women have started a revolution & I couldn't be more proud #WWC17Finalpic.twitter.com/gVfHI08XHi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017

Proud of the girls in blue !!! #WWC17Final#IndvsEng — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 24, 2017

This team has woken us all up to women's cricket in india. Great game girls. Almost had it. #proud — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 23, 2017

Well played #WomenInBlue, it's been an incredible journey and you will always be an inspiration for girls across India... #WWC17Final — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 23, 2017

Hard luck girls. We are all still immensely proud of you. #BleedBlue#WWC17Final#JaiHind — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 23, 2017

Salute the determination & passion shown by the women in blue! Tough luck. But girls, you've won our hearts @BCCIWomen#WWC17 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) July 23, 2017

It's OK team India. You girls made it to the finals!!! That in itself is such a proud moment. #WomensWorldCup2017 Girl power all.the.way — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 23, 2017

Waiting for a repeat of Sourav Ganguly's act on the balcony of The Lords Ground,London,when India beat England 2002 NatWest series final! YO pic.twitter.com/z1XAde3JLb — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 23, 2017

Feel for all of you, #WomenInBlue! You were good throughout but sometimes it is not meant to be. Congrats England on winning #WWC17Final! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2017

This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!! Come on #WomenInBlue#WWC17Finalpic.twitter.com/hYFhTrP6eZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017