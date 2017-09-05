Teachers' Day 2017: Taapsee Pannu Has A Special Message For Her Judwaa 2 Director

Actress Taapsee Pannu has a special message for all her mentors in the film industry. On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the 30-year-old actress posted pictures on social media which feature her with filmmakers David Dhawan, Shoojit Sircar and Neeraj Pandey. The photographs come with a heartfelt note from Taapsee which thanks them for guiding her in her journey as an actor. Taapsee's picture with her forthcoming movie Judwaa 2 director David Dhawan has been clicked on the sets of the film and the caption reads, "David Dhawan sir... someone who got me in the Hindi film industry. Taught me that comedy is a serious business. Been always there to encourage and guide me consistently since past 4 years. #HappyTeachersDay."
Taapsee posted a picture with her Running Shaadi director Shoojit Sircar, which has been captioned as, "Someone with whom I can fight and listen to silently at the same time. Helped me get the best out of myself effortlessly."
Another photograph shared by Taapsee features her with her Bollywood debut Baby and Naam Shabana director Neeraj Pandey in which she mentions that he is one of the 'most silent' directors she has worked with. "He taught me that talent and nothing else is the ultimate trick of making it big," wrote the 30-year-old actress.
Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Telugu film Anando Brahma. She is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 29.
After Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu will feature in Tadka, which is being directed by Prakash Raj.