Teachers' Day 2017: Kajol Posts Selfie With 'Biggest Teacher Of All'

Kajol took a selfie with the 'biggest teacher of all' (a Ganesh idol) on Teachers' Day and instagrammed it with a goofy caption: "Chal beta selfie le le re... with the biggest teacher of all!" The first of her caption are lyrics of Salman Khan's famous Bajrangi Bhaijaan song Selfie Le Le. Kajol scores perfect 10 for her caption and her au naturel look in the picture. The comments section is filled with compliments for Kajol's no make-up look and messy hair (humidity... remember Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S?). One Instagram user wrote: "You are so right. Our lifelong teacher is our God" but most users had eyes only for Kajol. Comments such as "always so pretty," "natural beauty" and "very nice smile" give a gist of Kajol's hit selfie with Bappa.
Kajol is on the roll when it comes to winning the Internet. On Monday, Kajol's conversation with her husband Ajay Devgn (while he was chatting with his fans) went viral and had everyone in splits.
So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 4, 2017
On a diet! #AjayTalkshttps://t.co/gxBGfNfcMJ— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017
Kajol recently struck a right chord with Twitter users when she tweeted: "If our Gods can celebrate Ganpati and Eid (she spelt it as Eed) together why can't we? Blessings on all!" barring a few negative comments, Kajol was applauded for the tweet. "True and Beautiful words Thats Humanity," wrote on user.
True and Beautiful words Thats Humanity....— Md ANWAR HUSSAIN (@MdANWAR04288883) September 1, 2017
Kajol was last seen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2 with Dhanush. The film was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and it released in Hindi as Lalkar. Kajol has announced her next project yet.