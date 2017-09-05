Teachers' Day 2017: Farah Khan Shares Pic With Her Guru Michael Jackson Teachers' Day 2017: Farah Khan delighted everyone by posting a picture featuring her with the King of Pop Michael Jackson on Instagram

On Teachers' Day, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan delighted everyone by posting a picture featuring her with the King of Pop Michael Jackson on Instagram. The photograph shared by Farah Khan has been clicked in the late nineties. 'Circa 1999,' she writes. In the picture, Farah Khan can be seen dressed in an all-black outfit and posing for the camera as she stands beside the legendary dancer. For her fans and followers to believe that she actually was blessed to meet Michael Jackson, Farah Khan has captioned the image as, "Happy Teachers' Day! And that's the real MJ not the Madame Tussauds."See the picture shared by Farah Khan here: Farah Khan was pursuing a course in sociology at a Mumbai college when Michael Jackson'swas telecast. She was so inspired after watching MJ that she started learning how to dance all by herself. Farah Khan got her first break as a choreographer in 1992 with, starring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Pooja Bedi, after renowned choreographer Saroj Khan walked out of the film.In 2004, Farah Khan was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Choreographer for her work in filmsand. She has received the Filmfare Best Choreography Award six times.Farah Khan made her debut as a director with(2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. She later helmed films likeand. Farah Khan last directed the 2014 moviewhich failed to impress the audience and film critics.Farah Khan was one of the judges in television reality shows(first two seasons),and. She also hosted,a spin-off of season 8.Farah Khan will now feature as a judge on the show, the Indian version of