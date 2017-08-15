Taylor Swift Wins Groping Trial Against Former DJ Taylor Swift won her trial against former DJ David Mueller, who is accused of groping her during a photo opportunity at a 2013 concert in Denver

Pop superstar Taylor Swift won her trial against former radio DJ David Muelle r, who is accused of 'groping' her during a photo opportunity at a 2013 concert in Denver, reports news agency Reuters. The jury found the former DJ guilty of assaulting Taylor Swift by groping her bare bottom. She was also awarded the symbolic $1 in damages she had sought. "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," Taylor Swift, 27, said in a statement released after the verdicts, reports Reuters. The jury also rejected David Mueller's claims that members of the singer's management team got him fired from his job as a DJ by making false accusations. The proceedings were held at the US District Court in Denver."My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," Taylor Swift said adding that she would make donations to the organisations helping sexual assault victims.Reuters reports that David Mueller, 55, had described the accusations on him as false and sued Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea, and radio station liaison Frank Bell over his termination. In the court, the former DJ's attorney claimed that he was a respected personality in the industry and would never 'risk' his $150,000-per-year radio job.In the court, Taylor Swift earlier testified that the grab was 'definite and long.' "It was completely intentional. I've never been so sure of anything in my life," reported USA Today "It means 'no means no' and it tells every woman they will decide what will be tolerated with their body," Douglas Baldridge, Taylor Swift's attorney said, adding that she has sought for only $1 in compensation as she doesn't want David Mueller to become bankrupt, but only wanted to send a message.The incident happened in 2013, when Taylor Swift was 23. The singer's attorney earlier told AFP that they did not file a police report that time because Taylor Swift 'didn't want it to be made public.'(With Reuters inputs)