Tamannaah Bhatia Might Star In Jai Lava Kusa Song

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is likely to star in a special number in K S Ravindra's upcoming Jai Lava Kusa, reports IANS. Tamannaah, who featured in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series, is almost finalised for the song, IANS quoted a source as saying. The source added, "As soon as the paperwork is done, the makers will make an official announcement. The song, which won't be the regular item number, will be shot early next week in Hyderabad." Actor Junior NTR plays triple role in Jai Lava Kusa. In the last teaser shared by him, he introduced fans to Lava - one of the three characters he's playing in the film (he's also Jai and Kusa).
Highlights
- Tamannaah Bhatia likely to star in Jai Lava Kusa's song
- Junior NTR plays triple role in the film
- Jai Lava Kusa releases on September 21
The source told IANS, "With the completion of this song, the entire shoot will be wrapped. The talkie portion was completed much earlier. The post-production work is in full swing and the team is working round the clock to bring the film out on time."
Junior NTR is working with Hollywood make-up artiste Vance Hartwell (The Lord of The Rings trilogy) for one of the three looks.
The music of Jai Lava Kusa is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also features Raashi Khanna and Niveda Thomas in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Ronit Roy plays the role of an antagonist in the film.
Tamannaah Bhatia, who was seen in films like Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Devi and Veeram, is currently filming Kunal Kohli's yet to be titled film.
Jai Lava Kusa is scheduled to release on September 21.
(With IANS inputs)