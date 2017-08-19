Taimur, Kareena And Karisma Were The Special Guests At Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower. See Pics

Actress Soha Ali Khan is pregnant with her first child and a grand baby shower took place at her residence on Friday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Soha's sister-in-law attended the baby shower with sister Karisma. Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma were the other stars in attendance. However, a special guest stole the thunder of all these stars, and he's none other than Kareena and Saif's son Taimur, who is just seven-months-old. Soha, 38, posted multiple pictures from her baby shower. One features Kareena and Karisma twinning in grey jackets while the other is of bua Soha, Taimur and Masti (Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu's dog). "And finally my favourite picture of the day," Soha captioned her picture with Taimur. (Soha, we loved the picture too).
Highlights
- "My favourite pic of the day," Soha captioned her photo with Taimur
- Kareena and Karisma were twinning in grey jackets
- Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first child
Inside Soha Ali Khan's baby shower.
And finally my favourite picture of the day pic.twitter.com/X6yV6ii49E— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017
Caught between the Queens of the Fashion Police pic.twitter.com/0qQRoye61Z— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017
Girl power baby shower @NinnaU@konkonas@NehaDhupiapic.twitter.com/FIoq1nGLDb— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 19, 2017
Just a couple of days ago, the Khans gathered together for Saif's 47th birthday party. This time, Saif's daughter Sara and her denim boots were the main highlights of the party. See the pictures here.
In august company! pic.twitter.com/IJim3DJQiU— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) August 16, 2017
Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first child. He was born in Mumbai last December. Taimur just returned from a Swiss vacation with Kareena and Saif.
Meanwhile, Soha earlier had a baby shower last June, the theme of which was completely different. Soha posted pictures on social media from the occasion with Kunal, where she looked pretty in a gorgeous pink Sari.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married on January 25, 2015 and are expecting their first child. The couple first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Kunal Kemmu is currently filming Golmaal Again.