Taimur, Kareena And Karisma Were The Special Guests At Soha Ali Khan's Baby Shower. See Pics

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 19, 2017 16:27 IST
Kareena, Karisma and Taimur at Soha's baby shower (Images courtesy: sakpataudi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "My favourite pic of the day," Soha captioned her photo with Taimur
  2. Kareena and Karisma were twinning in grey jackets
  3. Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first child
Actress Soha Ali Khan is pregnant with her first child and a grand baby shower took place at her residence on Friday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is Soha's sister-in-law attended the baby shower with sister Karisma. Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sen Sharma were the other stars in attendance. However, a special guest stole the thunder of all these stars, and he's none other than Kareena and Saif's son Taimur, who is just seven-months-old. Soha, 38, posted multiple pictures from her baby shower. One features Kareena and Karisma twinning in grey jackets while the other is of bua Soha, Taimur and Masti (Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu's dog). "And finally my favourite picture of the day," Soha captioned her picture with Taimur. (Soha, we loved the picture too).

Inside Soha Ali Khan's baby shower.
 
 
 
 
 

Cupcake heaven

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 

Thank you all for showering me with so much love #babyshower #babymonsoon

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 

Blessed @nine_maternitywear

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Just a couple of days ago, the Khans gathered together for Saif's 47th birthday party. This time, Saif's daughter Sara and her denim boots were the main highlights of the party. See the pictures here.
 
 
 

Happy birthday saifu ! #birthdayboy #happybirthday#familytime#familyfirstaboutlastnight

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Taimur is Kareena and Saif's first child. He was born in Mumbai last December. Taimur just returned from a Swiss vacation with Kareena and Saif.

Meanwhile, Soha earlier had a baby shower last June, the theme of which was completely different. Soha posted pictures on social media from the occasion with Kunal, where she looked pretty in a gorgeous pink Sari.
 
 

The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married on January 25, 2015 and are expecting their first child. The couple first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. Kunal Kemmu is currently filming Golmaal Again.
 

