Taimur Ali Khan Being Adorable On A Swing Will Make Your Day. See Cute Pics

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, son of star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is an expert in being adorable. On Tuesday evening, Taimur, just eight-months-old, was spotted chilling on a swing in the balcony of his Mumbai residence. Neither Kareena nor Saif have been photographed around baby Taimur but he was supervised by his nanny. Taimur is now well-accustomed to the attention he gets and seems to be fully aware of the paparazzi around him. In the pictures, we can see Taimur looking down at the cameras from the balcony. (Baby Taimur, oh-so-cute). Kareena Kapoor, 36, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, married in September 2012 and Taimur was born in December last year.
Start your day by looking at these pictures of baby Taimur. (You can thank us later).
Months ago, Taimur was pictured on a swing at the same place.
Over the weekend, Taimur along with mommy Kareena returned to Mumbai from Delhi, where the actress was shooting Veere Di Wedding, her first film post-pregnancy. The paparazzi just couldn't stop clicking the mother-son duo.
However, Taimur, whom we have always seen with a smile, seemed to be a bit upset with the cameras when he flew out of Mumbai with Kareena for the film's shoot.
Last month, Kareena and Saif took Taimur for a Swiss vacation.
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan started dating on the sets of their 2007 film Tashan. They have also co-starred in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. While Kareena is filmimg Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, Saif is awaiting the release of Chef and Kaalakaandi.