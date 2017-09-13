Taimur Ali Khan Being Adorable On A Swing Will Make Your Day. See Cute Pics

Taimur, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, was spotted chilling on a swing in his balcony

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 13, 2017 08:59 IST
Taimur Ali Khan in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Taimur was spotted in the balcony of his Mumbai residence
  2. Kareena and Saif have been not been photographed around
  3. Taimur is just eight-months-old
Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, son of star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is an expert in being adorable. On Tuesday evening, Taimur, just eight-months-old, was spotted chilling on a swing in the balcony of his Mumbai residence. Neither Kareena nor Saif have been photographed around baby Taimur but he was supervised by his nanny. Taimur is now well-accustomed to the attention he gets and seems to be fully aware of the paparazzi around him. In the pictures, we can see Taimur looking down at the cameras from the balcony. (Baby Taimur, oh-so-cute). Kareena Kapoor, 36, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, married in September 2012 and Taimur was born in December last year.

Start your day by looking at these pictures of baby Taimur. (You can thank us later).
 
taimur ndtv

Taimur photographed at his residence

taimur ndtv

Taimur on the swing


Months ago, Taimur was pictured on a swing at the same place.
 
taimur ndtv

Taimur Ali Khan is so cute


Over the weekend, Taimur along with mommy Kareena returned to Mumbai from Delhi, where the actress was shooting Veere Di Wedding, her first film post-pregnancy. The paparazzi just couldn't stop clicking the mother-son duo.
 
taimur ndtv

Kareena and Taimur at the airport


However, Taimur, whom we have always seen with a smile, seemed to be a bit upset with the cameras when he flew out of Mumbai with Kareena for the film's shoot.
 
taimur ndtv

Kareena and Taimur outside Mumbai airport


Last month, Kareena and Saif took Taimur for a Swiss vacation.
 
taimur ndtv

Kareena and Saif at the airport with Taimur


Kareena and Saif Ali Khan started dating on the sets of their 2007 film Tashan. They have also co-starred in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. While Kareena is filmimg Veere Di Wedding, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, Saif is awaiting the release of Chef and Kaalakaandi.
 

