Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actress Disha Vakani To Continue As Dayaben

Actress Disha Vakani, who is better referred to as Dayaben Gada from the show, have been retained by the makers of the show, reported mid-day . Disha, who is expecting her first child, reportedly wanted to quit the show ahead of the baby's arrival. However, the makers of the popular sitcom are not looking forward to replace the actress and instead, have decided to propose an extended period of leave, reported mid-day. "The makers don't want to replace Disha. She is an integral part of the show. They will concentrate on the other characters in her absence," a source close to the show told mid-day Reports of actress Giaa Manek to be cast as the new Dayaben have been doing the rounds on the Internet.producer Asit Modi appeared to dismiss such reports saying that with Disha still on board, they do not have the need to consider a new actress for the role. "Disha is working at the moment, so, we've not thought of the next step," he told mid-day . Giaa Manek has starred in shows likeandMeanwhile, the producers are making the most of actress Disha Vakani's availability on sets, shooting as many as five to six episodes in a day. "This ensures that she doesn't have to keep returning to the set. Makers have taken close-ups shots and will also arrange shoots at her home," Mr Modi added.Looks like Disha Vakani will continue to delight Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans as the Dayaben, we love so much., which recently celebrated nine years of the show, also casts Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Gada, Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer and Shailesh Lodha in the titular role.