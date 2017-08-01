Taapsee Pannu Turns 30, Says She Sets 'Goals Every Birthday' Taapsee Pannu had a packed roster last year with her films like Pink, Running Shaadi, The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana releasing

Taapsee Pannu just wrapped the shooting of her new filmand blew out 30 candles on her birthday on August 1. In an interview with news agency PTI, the actress let us inside her plans for the special day, adding that she reserves part of her birthday to sit back and evaluate the year gone by. "I don't work on my birthdays. This is one day I like to sit and analyse how the last year has been like and where am I heading from here. I set my future goals on my birthdays. I am not a heavy party person. I am more like going out in the evening for early dinner with my friends and family," PTI quoted Taapsee as saying. The actress had a packed roster last year with her films likeandreleasing. Meanwhile, she's also been busy with the shooting schedule of. "This time I will be with my family. Last year has been crazy and I have not got much time to spend with my family so this time I thought I will just take a two-three day off come to Delhi and spend time with my parents," Taapsee told PTI.Taapsee, who has co-starred with actors like Prabhas, Ranna Daggubati and Dhanush and also worked in Tamil and Telugu movies, joined Bollywood with 2013's. Talking about her career, she told PTI: "Acting has happened to me by chance. I was taking everything by the year. I have seen a lot of ups and downs and will see a lot more in future. I have no reason to complain or regret. For a person who never wanted to be in films, everything is a bonus." Taapsee has also already worked with Amitabh Bachchan inand Akshay Kumar inandHowever, with David Dhawan's remake of his own 1997 Taapsee is "changing gears" , she said. "I can't wait to see how people react to my glam avatar (laughs). People have seen me in negative makeup, which means sometimes we do things to look ugly, I have done that to myself in Pink and Naam Shabana. Now let's see how people react to my glam look," Taapsee told NDTV.Varun Dhawan headlines thecast, which also includes Jacqueline Fernandez. There will also be a cameo by Salman Khan (who played the protagonist in the original Judwaa).hits screens on September 29.(With PTI inputs)