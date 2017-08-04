Taapsee Pannu Says 'Intense Roles' Are As Difficult As 'Dancing Around Trees' Taapsee Pannu said: "I decided to do Judwaa 2 because I didn't want to put that genre tag on me and close my chapter"

Taapsee's featured in critically acclaimed films like Pink, Naam Shabana Her next film is Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan I want people to be curious about what I'm going to do next: Taapsee Chashme Baddoor but she gained critical acclaim only after starring in films like Baby and its spin-off Naam Shabana (in which she played the lead role) and National Award-winning film Pink. Taapsee Pannu, 30, returns to comedy genre (again with David Dhawan) in Judwaa 2 because I didn't want to put that genre tag on me and close my chapter. It is a constant change of gear. I want people to be more curious about what I am going to do next. I don't want my audience to rest and relax thinking she can only do a certain kind of cinema. I want to keep them on the edge."



"If I keep doing hard-hitting stuff my impact will die down after some time. But I am not going to disappoint those people who want to see me doing those heavy duty roles. I will return to that because that has got me my audience," she added.



Taapsee also said that doing "intense roles" is as difficult as "dancing on the beach in heels or around the trees." She told PTI: "Having done both commercial and hard-hitting cinema, I can say none of them are easy. In commercial films, you do get the privilege to not get into that intense zone. But



Of her current position in Bollywood, especially after Pink and Naam Shabana, Taapsee told PTI: "I have still not arrived in a way that I can sit and wait and let things happens on the auto pilot mode. It won't happen still. Now I have different battles to fight. I am just getting ready for the next stage."



Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film of the same name. Judwaa 2 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and will features Salman in cameo.



(With PTI inputs)



