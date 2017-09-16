Taapsee Pannu On Her Bikini Controversy: 'If You Have The Body, Flaunt It' "In olden times, people wore minimum clothes. Actresses used to wear really small blouses, bikini blouses and people used to worship (them). Suddenly, it is considered not good and against culture," said Taapsee Pannu

Judwaa 2: Taapsee Pannu in the song Aa Toh Sahi (Image courtesy: taapsee) New Delhi: Highlights I don't feel shy of being an Indian or following Indian couture: Taapsee "People just can't take the fact that a woman can have her own opinion" Taapsee shared pics in a bikini to promote a song from Judwaa 2 Judwaa 2 and a few social media users body-shamed her. However, Taapsee Pannu had a befitting reply to trolls. Speaking to news agency IANS, the actress said that she fails to understand how wearing a two-piece is against Indian culture. "I don't feel shy of being an Indian or following Indian couture. In olden times, people wore minimum clothes. Actresses used to wear really small blouses, bikini blouses and people used to worship (them). Suddenly, it is considered not good and against culture," IANS quoted Taapsee as saying.



"Indian women in general have always been told by someone or the other what to do or what not to do. From the time we are born, we are always told, 'This is what you are supposed to do', without even asking that what we want to do. These people just can't take the fact that how suddenly a woman can have her own opinion," Taapsee added.



, who has worked hard on achieving the bikini body, told IANS, "I always believe that if you have the body to wear a bikini and if you are confident about it, then go ahead and flaunt it. There is nothing wrong in it."



See the pictures posted by Taapsee Pannu.

"When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself......But don't forget the smile " #Judwaa2#AaTohSahipic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017



One tweet, which is now unavailable, read: "In our country, we have freedom of expression, so why don't you remove the remaining clothes also. Your brother must be feeling proud of you after watching this," reported IANS. Taapsee responded: "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega????"



"Kum se kum social media pe aisi gandi pic mat upload kariye...gandi gandi movie bana ke desh ki young pidhi ko to barbad kar hi rahi hai aaplog..." read another tweet.



Here are some of the reactions Taapsee received on her bikini pictures.

Pity on you.

Be a good girl and make your parents proud — Aparna (@Your_cutie_pie) September 13, 2017

Tapsee too skinny is not good.. seems lik a old lady..i lik u lot pls tc dear — Jayasudha (@jayamni11) September 13, 2017

Sarm aani chaiye tumhe aisi kapde pahntti Ho.. Wo paisa bhi kya kam ka jo is trha kamayaa jaye — sunny vastrakar (@VastrakarSv) September 15, 2017



Earlier, actresses Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Soha Ali Khan were shamed for their choice of outfits.



Taapsee Pannu, who is eagerly awaiting the release of Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, said that she is 'overwhelmed with the response' she has been receiving from the audience on her glamourous look in the film.



"I am very excited with kind of reactions I am getting. People are still coming to terms with the fact that it's me (in the glamorous avatar). It's interesting and I am overwhelmed with the response. I think it's the most awaited movie I have ever been a part of," Taapsee told IANS.



(With IANS inputs)



