Taapsee Pannu Got This Role Because Of Naam Shabana Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a self-defense instructor in an upcoming short film

Taapsee Pannu in Naam Shabana New Delhi: Naam Shabana fetched her the role of a self-defense instructor in an upcoming short film, director Kapil Verma told news agency IANS. Naam Shabana was the spin-off of Neeraj Pandey's Baby and featured Taapsee as in the lead role of an Indian spy. "I narrated the script to her in Mauritius on the sets of Judwaa 2 and at the end of the narration, she asked me 'When would you like to shoot it?' She trained very hard for the film.



"I had written this script around two years ago. I had watched Taapsee's film Pink and worked with her in Naam Shabana. I knew then that she would be perfect for the part," he added.



Taapsee, who is



Judwaa 2 reunites Taapsee with director David Dhawan, who launched her in Bollywood in 2013's Chashme Baddoor. Judwaa 2 is a remake of Salman Khan's judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.



(With inputs from IANS)



