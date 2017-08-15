Swiss Vacation Done. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Back At The Gym. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor was spotted outside her gym on Monday afternoon, just a couple of days after she returned from Swiss vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Kareena was dressed in a black gym wear and a trendy shades. Not to forget, her favourite gym pal, actress Amrita Arora accompanied Kareena. Since a couple of months, the 36-year-old actress is regularly going to the gym and training super hard to shed all the pregnancy weight before she starts filming Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor took a maternity leave after giving birth to Taimur in December 2016. Here are some pics of Kareena outside the gym.
Highlights
- Amrita Arora accompanied Kareena
- Kareena was holidaying in Switzerland with Saif and Taimur
- Kareena is expected to soon start filming Veere Di Wedding
(Kareena, we missed your pictures at the gym).
Kareena's rigorous workout comprises kettle squats, weights and kick-boxing. In case you missed it, we have collated some pictures and videos of Kareena at the gym. (You can thank us later).
Meanwhile, as Kareena was busy at the gym, Saif was spotted in Bandra. Saif will be celebrating his 46th birthday tomorrow.
On Sunday night, Kareena took baby Taimur to his grandmother Babita's place. See the pictures of the mother-son duo here.
Taimur stole the limelight from his parents at the airport on Saturday night as the family landed in Mumbai and in Switzerland too.
Here are some pictures.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, last seen in Udta Punjab, is expected to get back to work soon. Veere Di Weddingwill go on floors next month. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.