Swiss Vacation Done. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Back At The Gym. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor was spotted outside her gym, just a couple of days after she returned from a family vacation

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2017 12:22 IST
222 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Swiss Vacation Done. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Back At The Gym. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan photographed outside the gym

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Amrita Arora accompanied Kareena
  2. Kareena was holidaying in Switzerland with Saif and Taimur
  3. Kareena is expected to soon start filming Veere Di Wedding
Kareena Kapoor was spotted outside her gym on Monday afternoon, just a couple of days after she returned from Swiss vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Kareena was dressed in a black gym wear and a trendy shades. Not to forget, her favourite gym pal, actress Amrita Arora accompanied Kareena. Since a couple of months, the 36-year-old actress is regularly going to the gym and training super hard to shed all the pregnancy weight before she starts filming Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor took a maternity leave after giving birth to Taimur in December 2016. Here are some pics of Kareena outside the gym.
 
kareena ndtv

Kareena and Amrita outside the gym

 
kareena ndtv

Kareena and Amrita outside the gym


(Kareena, we missed your pictures at the gym).

Kareena's rigorous workout comprises kettle squats, weights and kick-boxing. In case you missed it, we have collated some pictures and videos of Kareena at the gym. (You can thank us later).
 
 

Tuesday terrific ....don't let the gloomy weather get y'all ...Gettin our work on at the gymmmmm

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 
 

Super girls #fitnfun #friendsdoitbettertogether

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

 
 

Throwing shade on our shady business #postworkout #fitgirls #andthenweyak @anshukayoga #amazingyoga

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on



Meanwhile, as Kareena was busy at the gym, Saif was spotted in Bandra. Saif will be celebrating his 46th birthday tomorrow.
 
saif ali khan ndtv

Saif Ali Khan spotted in Bandra


On Sunday night, Kareena took baby Taimur to his grandmother Babita's place. See the pictures of the mother-son duo here.
 
kareena ndtv

Kareena and Taimur outside Babita's residence


Taimur stole the limelight from his parents at the airport on Saturday night as the family landed in Mumbai and in Switzerland too.

Here are some pictures.
 
kareena ndtv

Kareena and Saif with Taimur at the airport

 
 
 
 

#familytime

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, last seen in Udta Punjab, is expected to get back to work soon. Veere Di Weddingwill go on floors next month. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.
 

Trending

Share this story on

222 Shares
ALSO READLooters Can't Sleep Peacefully, Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore Under Scrutiny Post Notes Ban: PM Modi
Kareena Kapoorkareena gym

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaNokia 8Jio Phone Booking

................................ Advertisement ................................