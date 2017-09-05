Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Is 18 Already. What The Actress Said

Highlights
- Sushmita and Renee smiled radiantly for the cameras
- "We are eighteen. A night of epiphany," wrote Sushmita Sen
- "Welcome to being an adult," wrote Sushmita Sen
See the picture shared by Sushmita Sen here:
We are #Eighteen .A night of #epiphany . my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa .what a journey it's been!!!!.Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renee Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! .May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!. bring it on Renster!!!.I love you..beyond!!!! Maa.#cheers .
Sushmita Sen adopted Renee as a single woman at the age of 25. Later in 2010, she adopted Alisah, who was then three-months-old.
Sushmita Sen keeps her fans and followers updated on social media by posting various videos featuring her daughters Renee and Alisah.
On Sunday, Sushmita shared a video in which she was seen having a great time with Alisah and her friends. The gang sang the song, "If you set your mind to it, you will achieve it" in unison.
Watch the video shared by Sushmita Sen here:
. "if you set your mind to it, you WILL achieve it" ."there can be miracles when we believe".this is yours truly being the official #conductor to an orchestra called a #playdate for daughter Alisah and her awesome friends!!!.so much to learn from them!!.p.s I do believe in #miracles .#sharing #love #spirit #children #music #fun #friends .i love you guys!!!.
Last month, Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah celebrated her eight birthday. Sushmita not only shared a picture of Alisah along with a heartfelt message, she also thanked all those who extended their best wishes for her little one on her special day.
See the pictures shared by her here:
Happyyyyyy Birthday to the love of my life!!!!. little Alisah turns #8yrsold today . she melts my heart, enriches every life she touches, has always had a beautiful knowing smile...she's a giver!!!! .THANK YOU GOD for the privilege to be HER mother!!!.Blessed!! Blessed!! Blessed!!! I love you little Munchkin, Thankyou for gracing our lives. Dugga Dugga!!!!!.#angel #grace #love #joy #pride mmmuuuuaaah!!!! Crazy about you...Maa & Renee didi.
Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. She made her acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. Sushmita Sen has starred in successful films like Biwi No 1, Sirf Tum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Main Hoon Na, Filhaal, Zindaggi Rocks and Aag.
Sushmita Sen last featured in 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak, directed by Srijit Mukherji.