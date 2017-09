Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Is 18 Already. What The Actress Said

Highlights Sushmita and Renee smiled radiantly for the cameras "We are eighteen. A night of epiphany," wrote Sushmita Sen "Welcome to being an adult," wrote Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee celebrated her 18th birthday on September 4 and the overwhelmed actress shared a wonderful picture on Instagram today along with a heartfelt message for her daughter. In the picture shared by the 41-year-old actress, she can be seen radiantly smiling for the camera along with Renee. She looks elegant in a black outfit, holding a wine glass while her daughter looks beautiful in a peach dress. "We are #Eighteen. A night of #epiphany. My petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa. What a journey it's been!!!," wrote Sushmita Sen and welcomed Renee to being an adult.See the picture shared by Sushmita Sen here: Sushmita Sen adopted Renee as a single woman at the age of 25. Later in 2010, she adopted Alisah , who was then three-months-old.Sushmita Sen keeps her fans and followers updated on social media by posting various videos featuring her daughters Renee and Alisah.On Sunday, Sushmita shared a video in which she was seen having a great time with Alisah and her friends. The gang sang the song, "If you set your mind to it, you will achieve it" in unison.Watch the video shared by Sushmita Sen here:Last month, Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah celebrated her eight birthday. Sushmita not only shared a picture of Alisah along with a heartfelt message, she also thanked all those who extended their best wishes for her little one on her special day.See the pictures shared by her here:Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994. She made her acting debut in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's. Sushmita Sen has starred in successful films likeandSushmita Sen last featured in 2015 Bengali movie, directed by Srijit Mukherji.