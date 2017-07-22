'Sushant In Space' Trends As Sushant Singh Rajput Reaches NASA

Sushant Singh Rajput wrote: "From a miniature Rocket to a life size one, this grown up kid will never cease to dream"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 22, 2017 15:35 IST
121 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Sushant In Space' Trends As Sushant Singh Rajput Reaches NASA

Sushant Singh Rajput in NASA. (Image courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping for his next film in NASA
  2. Sushant plays an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke
  3. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Madhavan
In case you are wondering why 'Sushant In Space' is trending on Twitter, you've reached the right place for information. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started prepping for his role in upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke, in which he plays the role of an astronaut. Sushant tweeted a picture of himself fiddling with miniature rockets while sitting inside a 'life size' rocket with a NASA embossed mug in his hand. Sushant captioned the picture: "From a miniature Rocket to a life size one, this grown up kid will never cease to Dream. My mother always wanted her 'Sushant in Space'. (sic)"

Take a look at 'Sushant In Space':
 

Sushant told Indian Express that when in NASA he will "Get an idea about the training that individuals undergo to become astronauts. I will be sitting in a comet and experience 1/6th of my weight on the moon. I am over the moon right now for an experience."

Last month, Sushant's fitness instructor shared exhaustive workout videos showing the actor preparing for his role in the film. Here's a sample:
 
 

#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp .So we have started with the training for Sushant's next project ,#Chandamamadoorke in which @sushantsinghrajput plays an Astronaut. I will keep you updated about his workout and diet through this process of 2 months of his preparation for the film. Week 1 3 days Hypertrophy-Specific Training (HST) 3 days Calisthenics Training for Muscular Endurance all 6 days cardio Diet Week 1 we will keep the diet simple with carbs to protein ratio as 1:2 present stats height -183 cms weight - 194 pounds body fat - 12 % Target weight - 180 pounds body fat - 8% #Day1 vid :ab wheel rollout with resistance band Wherever there is #strength there is #resistance #fitnessaddict #musculation #hypertrophy #calesthenics #muscles #strength #resistance #fitceleb #fitnessmotivation #tattoo #mutation #bodyfitness #igfamous #videooftheday #fitnessaddicted #inspiration #fitlifestyle @sushantsinghrajput #doer

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on



Chanda Mama Door Ke is directed by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Lahore) and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. Nawazuddin, who also plays an astronaut, will join after completing Nandita Das' Manto while Madhavan will play the role of a test pilot.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Raabta and he also has Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Trending

Share this story on

121 Shares
ALSO READ8 Policemen Injured In Scuffle With Armymen In Kashmir's Ganderbal District
sushant singh rajputsushant in spacechanda mama door ke

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio PhoneMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................