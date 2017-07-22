'Sushant In Space' Trends As Sushant Singh Rajput Reaches NASA

Highlights
- Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping for his next film in NASA
- Sushant plays an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke
- The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Madhavan
Take a look at 'Sushant In Space':
From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 22, 2017
My mother always wanted her
' Sushant in Space '!! pic.twitter.com/9z4pI61PRF
Sushant told Indian Express that when in NASA he will "Get an idea about the training that individuals undergo to become astronauts. I will be sitting in a comet and experience 1/6th of my weight on the moon. I am over the moon right now for an experience."
Last month, Sushant's fitness instructor shared exhaustive workout videos showing the actor preparing for his role in the film. Here's a sample:
#Repost @sam.fitt with @repostapp .So we have started with the training for Sushant's next project ,#Chandamamadoorke in which @sushantsinghrajput plays an Astronaut. I will keep you updated about his workout and diet through this process of 2 months of his preparation for the film. Week 1 3 days Hypertrophy-Specific Training (HST) 3 days Calisthenics Training for Muscular Endurance all 6 days cardio Diet Week 1 we will keep the diet simple with carbs to protein ratio as 1:2 present stats height -183 cms weight - 194 pounds body fat - 12 % Target weight - 180 pounds body fat - 8% #Day1 vid :ab wheel rollout with resistance band Wherever there is #strength there is #resistance #fitnessaddict #musculation #hypertrophy #calesthenics #muscles #strength #resistance #fitceleb #fitnessmotivation #tattoo #mutation #bodyfitness #igfamous #videooftheday #fitnessaddicted #inspiration #fitlifestyle @sushantsinghrajput #doer
Chanda Mama Door Ke is directed by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Lahore) and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. Nawazuddin, who also plays an astronaut, will join after completing Nandita Das' Manto while Madhavan will play the role of a test pilot.
Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Raabta and he also has Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.