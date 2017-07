'Sushant In Space' Trends As Sushant Singh Rajput Reaches NASA

Highlights Sushant Singh Rajput is prepping for his next film in NASA Sushant plays an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Madhavan

From a miniature Rocket to a life size one , this grown up kid will never cease to Dream.

My mother always wanted her

' Sushant in Space '!! pic.twitter.com/9z4pI61PRF — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) July 22, 2017

In case you are wondering why 'Sushant In Space' is trending on Twitter, you've reached the right place for information. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started prepping for his role in upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke , in which he plays the role of an astronaut. Sushant tweeted a picture of himself fiddling with miniature rockets while sitting inside a 'life size' rocket with a NASA embossed mug in his hand. Sushant captioned the picture: "From a miniature Rocket to a life size one, this grown up kid will never cease to Dream. My mother always wanted her 'Sushant in Space'. (sic)"Take a look at 'Sushant In Space':Sushant told Indian Express that when in NASA he will "Get an idea about the training that individuals undergo to become astronauts. I will be sitting in a comet and experience 1/6th of my weight on the moon. I am over the moon right now for an experience."Last month, Sushant's fitness instructor shared exhaustive workout videos showing the actor preparing for his role in the film. Here's a sample:is directed by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan () and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan. Nawazuddin, who also plays an astronaut, will join after completing Nandita Das'while Madhavan will play the role of a test pilot.Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen inand he also has Tarun Mansukhani's, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.