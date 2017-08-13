Sunny Leone Shares Pictures From The Sets Of Bhoomi Song Trippy Trippy

Sunny Leone will be making an appearance in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi's song Trippy Trippy. The 36-year-old actress shared a few pictures from the sets of the song on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 13, 2017 17:06 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sunny Leone Shares Pictures From The Sets Of Bhoomi Song Trippy Trippy

Sunny Leone in Bhoomi's song Trippy Trippy (Image courtesy: SunnyLeone)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "So much fun Shooting for #BHOOMI today," tweeted Sunny Leone
  2. Trippy Trippy has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya
  3. Recently, Sunny shared short clips from her rehearsals for this song
Actress Sunny Leone, who will make an appearance in the song Tripy Trippy from Sanjay Dutt's forthcoming film Bhoomi, delighted everyone by sharing a few pictures from the sets of the song on social media. "So much fun Shooting for #BHOOMI today :) @duttsanjay @aditiraohydari @TSeries @LegendStudios1 @Vanita_ok," tweeted the 36-year-old actress. In the pictures, Sunny Leone can be seen dressed in a black outfit and surrounded by background dancers. Trippy Trippy has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The lyrics of the song have been written by Priya Saraiya and the music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. See the pictures shared by Sunny Leone here:
 
 

On August 9, Sunny Leone shared short clips from her rehearsals with Diiksha Nagpal for this song. In the videos, the duo can be seen having a great time playing with hula hoops during the practice. One of the videos has been captioned as, "what really goes on during @bhoomi song Rehersal when the director is not watching. Haha @OmungKumar."
 
 

In an earlier statement, Sunny Leone said that choreographer Ganesh Acharya is a 'hard taskmaster,' reported news agency PTI.

"I have been working on it with director Omung Kumar sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir who is a hard taskmaster has given me some really complicated steps. I'm trying my best to master them. It's a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy," Sunny Leone said in a statement, reported PTI.

Talking about the song director Omung Kumar said that the song 'Trippy Trippy comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative,' reported PTI.

Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film after five-year imprisonment. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday.

Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, television actor Sharad Kelkar, Shekhar Suman and Sidhanth Gupta. The film will release on September 22.

(With PTI inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READBaby Taimur Returns From Swiss Vacation With Mom Kareena Kapoor And Dad Saif Ali Khan
Sunny LeoneBhoomiSanjay Dutt

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaBlue Whale Game

................................ Advertisement ................................