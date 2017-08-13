Sunny Leone Shares Pictures From The Sets Of Bhoomi Song Trippy Trippy

Highlights
- "So much fun Shooting for #BHOOMI today," tweeted Sunny Leone
- Trippy Trippy has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya
- Recently, Sunny shared short clips from her rehearsals for this song
BOOM !!!! #BHOOMI@duttsanjay@aditiraohydari@TSeries@LegendStudios1@Vanita_ok@OmungKumarpic.twitter.com/BfLn0yJYe2— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 12, 2017
So much fun Shooting for #BHOOMI today :) @duttsanjay@aditiraohydari@TSeries@LegendStudios1@Vanita_okpic.twitter.com/jpc821Wf9T— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 12, 2017
On August 9, Sunny Leone shared short clips from her rehearsals with Diiksha Nagpal for this song. In the videos, the duo can be seen having a great time playing with hula hoops during the practice. One of the videos has been captioned as, "what really goes on during @bhoomi song Rehersal when the director is not watching. Haha @OmungKumar."
what really goes on during @bhoomi song Rehersal when the director is not watching. Haha @OmungKumarpic.twitter.com/2lITzhta4R— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 10, 2017
Lol one more @BhoomiTheFilm@OmungKumar@nagpaldiikshapic.twitter.com/PrwZFt1WnK— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 10, 2017
In an earlier statement, Sunny Leone said that choreographer Ganesh Acharya is a 'hard taskmaster,' reported news agency PTI.
"I have been working on it with director Omung Kumar sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir who is a hard taskmaster has given me some really complicated steps. I'm trying my best to master them. It's a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy," Sunny Leone said in a statement, reported PTI.
Talking about the song director Omung Kumar said that the song 'Trippy Trippy comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative,' reported PTI.
Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's comeback film after five-year imprisonment. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday.
Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, television actor Sharad Kelkar, Shekhar Suman and Sidhanth Gupta. The film will release on September 22.
(With PTI inputs)