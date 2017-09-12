Sunny Leone Shares First Poster Of Tera Intezaar, Her Film With Arbaaz Khan

The makers of Tera Intezaar, starring Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone, have unveiled the first poster of the film on social media. On the poster, the 36-year-old actress can be seen dressed in white top paired with a red jacket and black pants, walking towards the camera. Arbaaz Khan is seen in the background with an intense look on his face. The poster also features a few still from the movie in the backdrop. The tagline of the poster reads, "Search for love begins." Tera Intezaar has been directed by Raajeev Walia and co-produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta.
The motion poster of Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar was unveiled by the makers of the film on August 4. See it here:
Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. She later starred in films like Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015). She made later featured in songs like Pink Lips from Hate Story 2 and Laila Main Laila from Shah Rukh Khan Raees.
Sunny Leone last featured in the song Piya More from Milan Luthria's Baadshaho along with Emraan Hashmi. She will next feature in a special song from Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited movie Bhoomi, titled Trippy Trippy.
Arbaaz Khan was last seen in Telugu film Kittu Unnadu Jagratha. The film, directed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu, also starred Raj Tarun and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles.