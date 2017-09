Sunny Leone Shares First Poster Of Tera Intezaar, Her Film With Arbaaz Khan

Highlights The tagline of the poster reads, "Search for love begins" The film has been directed by Raajeev Walia The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 24

Search for love begins, #TeraIntezaarPoster is Out Now! Watch me & @arbaazkhanofficial in @WaliaRajeev's supernatural thriller on 24th November! #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The makers of, starring Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone, have unveiled the first poster of the film on social media. On the poster, the 36-year-old actress can be seen dressed in white top paired with a red jacket and black pants, walking towards the camera. Arbaaz Khan is seen in the background with an intense look on his face. The poster also features a few still from the movie in the backdrop. The tagline of the poster reads, "Search for love begins."has been directed by Raajeev Walia and co-produced by Aman Mehta and Bijal Mehta.See the first poster ofhere:The motion poster of Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone'swas unveiled by the makers of the film on August 4. See it here:is scheduled to release in theatres on November 24. Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Pooja Bhatt's. She later starred in films like(2013),(2014) and(2015). She made later featured in songs likefromandfrom Shah Rukh KhanSunny Leone last featured in the songfrom Milan Luthria'salong with Emraan Hashmi. She will next feature in a special song from Sanjay Dutt's much-awaited movie Bhoomi, titled Trippy Trippy Arbaaz Khan was last seen in Telugu film. The film, directed by Vamsi Krishna Naidu, also starred Raj Tarun and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles.