Sunny Leone Schools Splitsvilla Contestant For Sexist Comment "The fact that you called him a woman is not what Splitsvilla stands for," said Sunny Leone

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sunny Leone on MTV Splitsvilla (courtesy sunnyleone) New Delhi: Highlights "I am also a woman," said Sunny "Does that mean we are all just a bunch of idiots?" she added "That's what you are saying?" she added MTV Splitsvilla, scheduled to be aired on September 24. The hosts of MTV Splitsvilla appear to have a 'no tolerance' attitude towards sexist attitude - a slice of which is in the aforementioned episode. Without appearing to take sides, Sunny schooled a contestant named Hritu Zee for having made an offensive remark concerning her fellow contestant Ripu Daman Singh. In his attempt to stay strong in the game, Ripu continues to bond with all the other contestants - something which did not go down too well with Hritu.



"Ripu behaves like a woman and has a negative behaviour towards everybody," is the accusation Hritu made on the show, which visibly irked the hosts. However, it was Sunny, who condemned Hritu's comments, highlighting such behaviour will not be tolerated on the show. "The fact that you called him a woman is not what Splitsvilla stands for. Just because he is talking to other people does that mean I am also like this? I am also a woman. Does that mean we are all just a bunch of idiots, that's what you are saying?" Sunny said.

Loved this look by @karleofashion. Styled by @anjalisinghshekhawat_ hair & makeup by @tomasmoucka @jeetihairstylist Photo @tomasmoucka A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:05am PDT



"You just put us down. We are the ones who set the example. Nobody can do that," added Sunny Leone. Previously, Sunny is also known to have singled out a contestant named Priyanka Sharma for favouritism on the show.



MTV Spiltvilla Season 10 debuted in July this year and is set across several locales of the Jim Corbett National Park. Trippy Trippy, a song from Bhoomi, and Tera Intezaar is her upcoming film, co-starring Arbaaz Khan.





Actress Sunny Leone is currently co-hosting the tenth season of popular reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singh and is clearly a favourite of the contestants. Sunny Leone trended quite a bit recently for an upcoming episode of, scheduled to be aired on September 24. The hosts of MTV Splitsvilla appear to have a 'no tolerance' attitude towards sexist attitude - a slice of which is in the aforementioned episode. Without appearing to take sides, Sunny schooled a contestant named Hritu Zee for having made an offensive remark concerning her fellow contestant Ripu Daman Singh. In his attempt to stay strong in the game, Ripu continues to bond with all the other contestants - something which did not go down too well with Hritu."Ripu behaves like a woman and has a negative behaviour towards everybody," is the accusation Hritu made on the show, which visibly irked the hosts. However, it was Sunny, who condemned Hritu's comments, highlighting such behaviour will not be tolerated on the show. "The fact that you called him a woman is not what Splitsvilla stands for. Just because he is talking to other people does that mean I am also like this? I am also a woman. Does that mean we are all just a bunch of idiots, that's what you are saying?" Sunny said."You just put us down. We are the ones who set the example. Nobody can do that," added Sunny Leone. Previously, Sunny is also known to have singled out a contestant named Priyanka Sharma for favouritism on the show.debuted in July this year and is set across several locales of the Jim Corbett National Park. Sunny Leone will next be seen in, a song from, andis her upcoming film, co-starring Arbaaz Khan.